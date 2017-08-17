Third name added to First Selectman ballot

Last week Frank Bennett, a 45-year resident, filed his papers to become a third candidate for November’s First Selectman race.

“We need to bring fresh thinking, fresh ideas to Town Hall,” he said. “I believe that I’m the guy to do that.”

Bennett said he decided to run after learning that First Selectman Steve Vavrek is not running for another term. Bennett will be running as an unaffiliated candidate, but was previously registered as a Republican.

“I’m not going to concern myself with what’s best for the Democratic Party or the Republican Party in town. I want what’s best for the town and the taxpayers in town, and nothing more,” he said.

Bennett said that intends to focus on bringing new business to town and repairing the roads. He also described himself as being fiscally conservative.

“I’m conservative to the fact that I believe in living within your means,” he said.

Bennett will be going against two current Town Council members for the First Selectman seat.

Republican candidate, Ken Kellogg, announced his run for First Selectman in January and has been endorsed by the Republican Town Committee. Democrat, Dan Hunsberger, announced his candidacy in April and was backed by the Democratic Town Committee.