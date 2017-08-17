This Weekend: art activities, big tag sale, classic film songs, oyster fest, paranormal, tribute bands & more

Exploring water power: summer series

Energize Connecticut Center concludes its Renewable Energy Summer Series on Friday from 2 to 4 p.m, when visitors to the center at 122 Universal Drive North, North Haven can learn about water power. The program is open to the public free of charge. Activities include interacting with a water discovery table, building water wheels, a demonstration on how hydroelectric power is created and exploring the Tidal Marsh Trail adjacent to the center. For more detalls, contact Alysse Rodrigues at 203-799-0460, [email protected] or visit energizect.com/free-family-activity-night-solar-energy.

Milford’s Oyster Eve Friday, Oyster Festival Saturday

Milford Oyster Festival starts Friday, Aug. 18, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. in downtown Milford. Headlining the Lisman Landing Harbor Stage on Oyster Eve: DizzyFish, band lead by Eric Herbst of Milford, combining classic rock and blues, 6 p.m. Classic Stones Live, recreating the Stones in their prime, are scheduled at 7 p.m. Craft beers, wine and oysters as well as other food will be available. Then, on Saturday, 10 a.m-6 p.m., the festival features a craft beer area at Lisman Landing, the Classic Car Show, the Children’s Stage at Fowler Field, Armory Square Big Toys, 200 arts and crafts vendors on the green, amusement rides; schooner cruises, canoe and kayak races at Milford Harbor (starting as early as 8:30), plus 41,000 oysters from the East Coast Shellfish Growers Association (21 varieties from 8 states) and 6,000 clams. Main stage entertainment, from noon to 5:30 p.m.: DizzyFish, Artimus Pyle Band, Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band, southern rock band Blackberry Smoke from Atlanta. Admission is free. For more details, visit milfordoysterfestival.com.

Aladdin Jr. on stage in Danbury

Before the weekend begins, there’s Musicals at Richter’s Summer Youth Theater Workshop production of Disney’s Aladdin Jr. on Thursday, and again on Friday and Saturday, all at 8 p.m. The performances will be at the Richter Arts Center, 100 Aunt Hack Road, Danbury. Based on the 1992 animated movie, the musical’s score was composed by Alan Menken, with lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice. Tickets are up to $15. For more information, visit musicalsatrichter.org, or leave message at 203-748-6873 or email [email protected]

Constellations, planets and making alien slime

Stepping Stones Museum for Children in Norwalk, which is open daily 10 to 5, will feature Constellation Games on Friday from 2:15 to 2:45 p.m., Planet Marble Painting on Saturday, also 2:15 to 2:45 p.m. and Make Your Own Martian Slime on Sunday from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m. (On Monday, the museum hosts viewing of the Great American Eclipse from 1 to 5 p.m. Eclipse Day activities take place at The Discovery Museum in Bridgeport from 10 to 4 and at EverWonder Children’s Museum in Newtown from 11 to 4.)

‘Tea at Five’ opens in Berlin

In Tea at Five, opening this weekend at the Connecticut Cabaret Theatre in Berlin, the journey of Katharine Hepburn, portrayed by Kelly Broucher, is traced from her Connecticut Yankee childhood to winning four Oscars. The comedy by Matthew Lombardo runs Aug. 18 through Sept. 23 at the theater, at 31 Webster Square Road in Berlin. Broucher, in this one-woman show, captures “the fiery spirit of Katharine Hepburn.” Friday and Saturday performances start at 8 p.m.; (no performances Sept. 1 and 2). Doors open at 7:15 for the cabaret-style show. Guests are invited to bring food and drink; there’s a dessert bar for purchases. Tickets, $30, are available at 860-829-1248. Details: ctcabaret.com.

Classical, jazz, pop music in park

The Westchester Philharmonic Brass Quintet will perform Friday in Lasdon Park and Arboretum, a Westchester County park off Route 35 in Somers, N.Y. Classical favorites, jazz standards, popular hits and more are on the bill as part of a series supported by the Friends of Lasdon Park. For lawn seating, visitors are invited to bring blankets or chairs. Food and beverages, including beer, wine, pretzels and hot dogs are available for purchase. The gates open at 5 p.m. and the music starts at 7. Admission is $10 per person for all ages. There are $25 VIP tables available but they must be reserved in advance. For more details, visit LasdonPark.org. If rain, visit the website or call 914-864-7268 for updates.

Bon Jovi, Journey music in Danbury

The free Summer Series Concerts on the Green in Danbury features Bonjourney, a Bon Jovi and Journey music celebration on Friday night at the CityCenter Green. Most concerts begin with an opening act, with the main performance starting at 8. For more details, visit citycenterdanbury.com.

Family comedy at Newtown’s Little Theater

Over the River and through the Woods opens Friday night at the Town Players of Newtown’s Little Theater, 18 Orchard Hill Road, Newtown. This family comedy is about Joe Pietro, a single young Italian-American man who is the sole family member who lives close enough to two sets of grandparents in suburban New Jersey to join them for Sunday dinner. Curtain time for the production, which runs through Aug. 26, is 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20. Tickets, $18, are available at newtownplayers.org, or the box office at 203-270-9144.

Forever Grateful Fest Friday and Saturday

Forever Grateful Music Festival begins Friday at 6 p.m. and continues Saturday from 1 to 10:30 p.m. at Ives Concert Park on WCSU Westside campus, 43 Lake Ave. Extension, Danbury. This third annual festival features tribute sets to The Allman Brothers, Bob Marley, Jerry Garcia Band, Grateful Dead and original home-grown acts. Tickets are $15 for Friday only, $25 for Saturday only; there’s a $55 VIP package. Advance tickets are available at ticketfly.com. Details: ivesconcertpark.com.

Xandu Jr. in White Plains, N.Y.

Xanadu Jr., inspired by the Broadway musical and the cult classic movie that starred Olivia Newton-John and Gene Kelly, will be presented by students in the White Plains Performing Arts Center Summer Theatre Academy on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. at the center, 11 City Place, White Plains, N.Y. Xanadu Jr. follows the journey of a magical and beautiful Greek muse, Kira, who descends from the heavens of Mt. Olympus to Venice Beach, Calif., on a quest to inspire a struggling artist, Sonny, to achieve the greatest artistic creation of all time – the first Roller Disco. Keep in mind, it’s 1980. Tickets are $15 adults, $10 for ages 16 or younger. They may be ordered at wppac.com or 914-328-1600.

Really Big Tag Sale in Fairfield

Operation Hope’s annual Really Big Tag Sale takes place Saturday from 9 to 4 and Sunday from noon to 4 at the First Church Congregational, 148 Beach Road, Fairfield, rain or shine. Admission is $1. The sale is expected to include furniture, household goods, jewelry, table-kitchen linens, pictures, paintings, bikes, outdoor sporting goods and newer electronics. Proceeds support Operation Hope’s mission “to end hunger and homelessness for those most in need.” For more information, visit operationhopect.org

Jellies glide in new displays at aquarium

Pacific sea nettles are shown in new exhibit space for jellyfish that opened this summer at the Maritime Aquarium in Norwalk. Local and exotic species are featured not only in window-like displays but also in globe and half-dome displays with water cascading down the sides. Summer hours are 10 to 6 daily. The next Family Sleepover (overnight stays with the fishes and other animals) is Saturday. For details, visit martimeaquarium.org or call 203-852-0700, ext. 2206.

Free art activities, tour at the Aldrich

Third Saturdays, like Aug. 19, at the Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum in Ridgefield are free admission days, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be art-making activities in the Studio from 10 to noon for children ages 2-5; 1 to 3 p.m. for ages 6-10. Inspired by mind-maps in Beth Campbell’s current exhibition, children can experiment with linear drawings with light-colored media on dark paper, and work with lightweight wire to create mobiles that appear like chandeliers, root systems, or family tree. An Artists on Artists Exhibition Tour from 3 to 4 p.m. will be led by Aldrich teaching artist Jahmane. This will be the final opportunity to see four current solo exhibitions for free: Beth Campbell: My Potential Future Past, Suzanne McClelland: Just Left Feel Right, William Powhida: After the Contemporary, and Kay Rosen: H Is for House. These exhibit close on Sept. 4. For more details, visit aldrichart.org or call 203-438-4519.

Master Imaginator in Norwalk

James Mapes, dubbed the Master Imaginator, will perform his “dazzling” show of suggestion, nonverbal communication, misdirection, intuition, psychology, storytelling and a dash of magic on Saturday at 8 p.m., at the MTC MainStage, 509 Westport Avenue, Norwalk. The show is part of MTC’s Hot Summer Nights cabaret series in MainStage’s 110-seat theater. Tickets, $25-$35, are available at musictheatreofct.org or 203-454-3883.

Blackberry Festival in Sherman

The 8th annual Blackberry Festival on Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. will take place at White Silo Farm & Winery, 32 Route 37 East, in Sherman. Food will be prepared with farm-grown blackberries, and there will be wine and food available for purchase, live music and tours. Admission is free. For more information, visit whitesilowinery.com or call 860-355-0271.

Filmmaker and investigator explore paranormal

Ghost hunter Chad Calek brings his Sir Noface Lives tour to the Ridgefield Playhouse on Saturday at 7:30 p.m., 80 East Ridge Road. Documentary filmmaker Calek and fellow investigator Justin Holstein offer “the opportunity to be amongst the first to see this mind-blowing footage and spend up to 5 hours exploring paranormal existence through film.” Event includes a “best of” evidence presentation featuring 25 years of their “most compelling evidence” on the existence of ghosts, Q&As, and special two-hour VIP meet and greet and dinner with hosts. Tickets, $25; a pre-show upgrade is $65, and the VIP Gold Circle includes meet and greet, VIP seating and merchandise, $200. Tickets are available at the box office at 203-438-5795 or visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Tour of downtown Bethel Saturday

Host Ted Killmer, who usually takes visitors on tours of downtown Danbury will lead a tour of downtown Bethel on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. His DisH Liv(ing) Walking Tour this time will introduce a bookstore that specializes in all things Connecticut, artisanal makers of 3D chocolates, a mural that celebrates Bethel’s famed P.T. Barnum’s Jumbo and more. The tours are free, with tips welcome. RSVP to [email protected] or 475-289-3113.

Quartet will play classic film songs

The Music Mini-Series with Jim Clark, a Norwalk saxophonist, composer and music educator, concludes this Sunday, beginning 2:30 p.m. in Norwalk Public Library’s main auditorium, 1 Belden Avenue, Norwalk. On the bill: Songs from Classic American Films with Jim Clark Quartet, featuring actress, singer and vocal instructor Tracey Marble. The free series is open to the public. For more details, contact Cynde Bloom Lahey at 203-899-2780, x15133 or [email protected].

Top trumpeter in concert Sunday night

Trumpeter Chris Botti will perform Sunday at 8 p.m. in the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road. He has crossed over to audiences usually reserved for pop music and his ongoing association with PBS has led to four #1 jazz albums, as well as multiple Gold, Platinum and Grammy awards. Tickets, $110, are available at ridgefieldplayhouse.org or box office, 203-438-5795.

And coming up…

The Westport Astronomical Society invites those interested in viewing the solar eclipse on Monday, Aug. 21, to the group’s Rolnick Observatory, 182 Bayberry Lane, Westport. The partial (70%) solar eclipse can be view using solar telescopes and solar glasses available for safely viewing the phenomenon (if the sky is clear). The eclipse is expected to run from 1:24-4 p.m., with the maximum visibility at about 2:45 p.m. Parking is allowed in a lot below observatory at Westport Weston Health District and on Bayberry Lane. Just walk up the hill to the observatory. Do not block traffic on Bayberry. Event is free and open to the public.

The Wilton Library will throw a Solar Eclipse Party on Monday, Aug. 21, from 1 to 4:30 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road. All ages are welcome. One pair of solar eclipse safety glasses will be available per family attending the viewing, while supplies last. A live feed from NASA of full solar eclipse will be shown on the big screen in Brubeck Room, plus there will be many activities and “sun-themed” refreshments. No registration is required and there’s no fee.

The Wilton Library will open a new exhibit with a reception on Monday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Weir Farm Artist-in-Residence Mary Linnea Vaughan will show her abstract work. It’s free and reservations are suggested at wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-3950.

Live Well!, a six-week group workshop on chronic disease self-management, begins Wednesday, Aug. 23, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Ave., Norwalk. To register, contact Cynde Bloom Lahey, 203-899-2780, ext. 15133, or [email protected]

Rochelle Almeida, Ph.D., New York University professor, presents A Jaunt with Jane, an audio-visual lecture on Tues., Aug. 22, 7-8 p.m. at Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Avenue, Southport. The talk is in conjunction with the library’s current exhibit: Jane Austen: Insight and Influences, which runs through Aug. 27. Emma (PG) will be shown at 3:30 p.m. Details: pequotlibrary.org; 203-259-0346.

Ann Wilson of Heart will perform Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse. The concert features Heart songs, songs from her solo projects and others that have inspired her. Tickets, $90, are available at ridgefieldplayhouse.org or 203-438-5795.

Award-winning blues guitarist Kenny Wayne Shepherd will perform Wednesday, Aug. 23, at 8 p.m., at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road. His Lay It On Down is the ninth album from this five-time Grammy nominee. The Peterson Brothers from Austin, Texas, kick off the night. Tickets, $69.50, include a digital download code of KWS’s new album to be emailed to ticket holder. They may reserved at the box office, 203-438-5795 or ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

