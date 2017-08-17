Obituary: Michael Daniel Bachman, 36

Michael Daniel Bachman, 36 of Monroe died as the result of an automobile accident on Monday Aug. 7, 2017 in Vermont.

He was born in Bridgeport on Jan. 18, 1981, to Daniel and Barbara (Stowe) Bachman.

Bachman was raised in Monroe, graduated from Brookfield High School, then attended Western Connecticut State University.

The grandson of Virginia Stowe of Monroe, he also leaves behind many aunts, uncles and cousins.

A celebration of his life will be held at the Spadaccino & Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home, 315 Monroe Tpke, Monroe CT 06468, on Saturday, Aug. 19, at 11 a.m.

Friends and family may visit with the family from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the Monroe Food Pantry 980 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe, CT 06468.

Memories may be shared at Spadaccinofuneralhome.com.