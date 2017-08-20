Monroe Courier

Police logs Aug. 6 to Aug. 13

By TinaMarie Craven on August 20, 2017

The Monroe Police Department responded to 33 alarms, 30 medical emergencies and two 911 hang-ups between Aug. 6 and Aug. 13.

Sunday, Aug. 6

2:20 a.m. — DUI reported on Route 25. Police arrested 30-year-old Leman Cordero-Navarro for an alleged DUI and traveling unreasonably fast. He was released on a $500 bond.

4:48 a.m. — Noise complaint reported on Autumn Drive. Person said they kept hearing car alarms go off in the area.

9:10 — Vandalism reported on Quarry Ridge Road. Person said their front yard was damaged overnight.

2:16 p.m. — Car accident reported on Route 34. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.

3:08 — Larceny reported on Route 111. Big Y reported that an white male stole a basket of Red Bull from their store.

6:28 — Suspicious persons reported on Route 111. Four teenagers were asking customers to buy them tobacco.

Monday, Aug. 7

3:10 a.m. — Phone complaint reported on Fan Hill Road. Person said they received harassment via text message.

9:02 — Car accident reported on Route 25. A car went into the guardrail, no injuries reported.

10:26 — Phone complaint reported on Walnut Street. Person said they received a call stating there grandson had been in an accident and was arrested.

1:38 p.m. — Fraud reported on Route 25. Person reported duplicate checks were being cashed.

5:19 — Car accident reported on Hattertown Road. A car rolled over on Hattertown Road.

5:23 — Car accident reported on Route 25. A car struck a tree, no injuries reported.

5:45 — Car accident reported on Hattertown Road. Person reported a car in the woods.

9:09 — Suspicious person reported on Route 111. Person reported seeing people on the roof at Masuk High School. Seven kids were removed from the roof and were issued a verbal warning.

Tuesday, Aug. 8

10:21 a.m.  — Car accident reported on Wayne Road. The car ran out of gas while going up Moose Hill, the car rolled backwards  down the hill and struck a mailbox.

12:11 p.m. — Car accident reported on Route 111. A car was struck in a parking lot and left damaged.

2:41 — Fraud reported on Hiram Hill Road. Person reported fraudulent use of a credit card.

5:32 — Car accident reported on Commerce Drive. Two cars were in an accident, no injuries were reported.

Wednesday, Aug. 9

11:08 a.m.— Larceny reported on Jockey Hollow Road. Person said they went on vacation and believes the house-sitter stole multiple items.

Thursday, Aug. 10

10:34 a.m. — Vandalism reported on Blue Hills Road. Person said their mailbox was damaged overnight.

11:50 — Assault reported on Route 111. Police received a 911 hang-up and was unable to reach anyone when they called back and the investigation is ongoing.

Friday, Aug. 11

9:24 a.m. — Car accident reported on Route 25. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries were reported. Police arrested 33-year-old Richard Cliggott and charged with an alleged DUI, failure to stay in their lane and operation of a car without a functioning ignition interlock device.

10:34 — Car accident reported on Route 25. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.

2:40 p.m. — Car accident reported on on Route 111. Two cars were in a collision in a parking lot, no injuries reported.

2:43 — Complaint reported on Stable Ridge Road. Person said they received harassing phone calls.

4:04 — Fraud reported on Fan Hill Road. Person reported forged checks.

8:35 — Domestic issue reported on Edge Hill Circle. Person said their ex would not leave the residence.

Saturday, Aug. 12

1:44 a.m. — DUI reported on Cutlers Farm Road. Police arrested 48-year-old Kimberly Levinson for an alleged DUI, failure to stay in her lane and failure to signal. She was released on a $500 bond.

3:51 a.m. — Domestic issue reported on Hidden Knolls Circle. Police arrested 28-year-old Gerald Vandrooge for disorderly conduct. He was released on a $1,000 bond.

8:43 — Arrest reported on Fan Hill Road. Police arrested 59-year-old Peter Dargel on a warrant for issuing a bad check. He was released on an $800 bond.

12:26 p.m. — Larceny reported on Ryegate Terrace. Person said someone entered their car and stole a laptop.

2:02 — Larceny reported on Ryegate Terrace. Person said someone entered their car.

2:12 — Larceny reported on Ryegate Terrace. Person said someone entered their car.

2:28 — Larceny reported on Purdy Hill Road. Person said someone entered their car.

Sunday, Aug. 13

1:37 a.m. — DUI reported on Moose Hill Road. Police arrested 18-year-old Luke Uhran for an alleged DUI after police received multiple calls about a car striking mailboxes. He was released on a $500 bond.

8:54 — Domestic incident reported on East Dale Drive. Police arrested 36-year-old Philip Reid for alleged assault in the third degree and risk of injury to a child. He was released on a $5,000 bond.

9:04 p.m. — DUI reported on Route 25. Police arrested 46-year-old David Livolsi for an alleged DUI. He was released on a $500 bond.

