Letter: Kellogg slams Malloy over “re-calibration” efforts

To the Editor:

I am outraged by the ongoing attack on Monroe by Governor Dannel Malloy. His latest directive to the state Office of Policy and Management (OPM) is to conduct a financial analysis of all Connecticut municipalities as part of “the budget process” and to facilitate his desire to “re-calibrate” state funding to towns and cities.

Based upon his prior proposals, we know that when he says “re-calibrate,” Malloy means he wants to eliminate almost all state funding to Monroe and bill us for the state’s teacher pension plan obligations – totaling nearly $10 million.

The OPM analysis will not be a surprise: Monroe will be reported as a fiscally responsible community, with a relatively healthy fund balance, bond rating, etc. Malloy continues to attempt to punish Monroe, and other responsible towns, by trying to take away our state funding so that he can redirect it to cities like Hartford. As I have stated in the past, solving the budget problems of our cities should not come at the expense of small towns such as Monroe.

The Dan Malloy mindset – that Monroe can afford to raise our local taxes to make up the difference – is offensive. The elimination of state funding to Monroe would have serious and lasting impacts to our town services, infrastructure, and schools. Instead of cutting municipal funding, the analysis he should be asking from OPM is to review the state’s ever-growing bureaucracy and to propose ways to reduce state spending by streamlining and simplifying state government.

I will continue to work with our state Representative J.P. Sredzinski and Senator Kevin Kelly, who are fighting hard to bring common sense to the state budget. Please contact your state legislators and remind them that these are your tax dollars, and that this attempt to abandon Monroe is simply unacceptable.

Ken Kellogg

Town Council Member &