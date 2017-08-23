Patron Appreciation Day at Wolfe Park

For additional program information and registration, visit the Parks and Recreation website at www.MonroeRec.org. Please register early to secure your spot and avoid having programs cancelled due to low enrollment.

Wolfe Park Pool

Our next Patron Appreciation Pool Day is Friday, August 18 (also National Soft Serve Ice Cream Day). Join us at the pool from 12:00-5:00 pm for a fun-filled day with music, games, food and prizes. Raffle tickets only $1. Seasonal pool pass or daily fee needed to attend. The last Patron Appreciation Day is scheduled for Labor Day (Sept. 4). We look forward to having you!

Wolfe Park Pool will be open through Labor Day, Sept. 4. Late season pool hours are 12–7:30 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m.–7:30 p.m. weekends. Please visit the Parks and Recreation website for additional information and daily pool fees.

Discounted tickets

The Parks and Recreation Department is selling “good any day tickets” for Lake Compounce, Six Flags and the CT Science Center. Save time and avoid lines at the ticket booths! Lake Compounce tickets are $30 ($45.99 plus tax at the gate), Six Flags tickets are $40 ($63.99 general admission, $53.99 under 54” plus tax) and CT Science Center tickets are $17 ($23.95 adults at the Center). Tickets are only sold in the Parks and Recreation Office Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. -4 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m.-1p.m. They are not sold online. Call ahead (203)- 452-2806 and make sure we have tickets available.

Webb Mountain – Camping Permits

Camping is available at Webb Mountain to the public through noon on Nov. 1. The camping permit fee is $10 per site (per night) for every five people; maximum 10 campers per site. Permits are issued in the Monroe Parks and Recreation office Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. -4 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m.-1p.m. Reservations cannot be made over the phone. You will need to bring your driver’s license and vehicle registration information (two vehicles per site allowed). Permits are not issued to anyone under 18 years old. See MonroeRec.org for regulations, map and additional information.

Wolfe Park picnic reservations

There’s still time to reserve a picnic site at Wolfe Park. There are two areas (Concert and Pond View) located on the pool side and three picnic areas (Oak Grove, Lake Pavilion and Cedar Grove) located on the lake side of the park that can be reserved. The 2017 fee schedule and picnic application can be found on our website, www.MonroeRec.org. Picnic site availability can also be viewed on the website’s Calendar (reservations will be indicated). To reserve a site, please call the department at (203) 452-2806.