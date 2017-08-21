Monroe Courier

Monroe man arrested for selling cocaine

By TinaMarie Craven on August 21, 2017 in Lead News, News · 0 Comments

Michael Pinto

Police arrested 56-year-old Michael Pinto for cocaine possession on Aug. 18 after a joint investigation between the Stamford Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Monroe Police Department.

The Stamford Police Department Narcotics Unit had been working a cocaine sale investigation with connections to Monroe. Through the investigation they uncovered a consistent delivery to Monroe and this information was used to develop Michael Pinto as a suspect. He was believed to be selling the cocaine out of his Driftwood Road residence.

After getting a warrant, searched Pinto’s residence for evidence of cocaine sales. During the search warrant execution, conducted by members of both departments, officers and detectives located more than 50 grams of cocaine packaged for sale, loose prescription medications, weapons and cash. Pinto was placed under arrest and charged with two counts of  failure to keep drugs in original container  and two counts of possession of narcotics with intent to sell.

He was given a court date of Aug. 25 at Bridgeport Superior Court. He was later released after he posted a $20,000 bond.

