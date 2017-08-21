Beverly Ann Blakeman

Beverly Ann (Marshall) Blakeman, age 84, of Oxford, died Aug. 16 at Beacon Brook Health Center in Naugatuck.

She was born in Bridgeport on May 1, 1933, daughter of the late Robert E. and Caroline Hill Marshall and wife of the late Robert H. Blakeman. She grew up in Stepney and graduated from Bassick High School in Bridgeport. She lived in Bethany, Conn. and Orlando, FL before returning to Connecticut and settling in Oxford. She retired from SNET as an Operator after many years of service. She was an organist at the Stepney Methodist Church.

She is survived by her son Brian Blakeman and his wife Sherry of Oxford, her daughters Betty (Blakeman) Getchell and her husband Frank of Watertown and Carol Blakeman of Demorest, Georgia, her grandsons Robert Blakeman of Oxford and Scott Blakeman and his wife Erica of Seymour, her great grandson Johnathon, her sister in-law Roberta Kaempfer, Ron Riccio, Shirley and Joe Gaetano, Frank Tomis and several cousins.

A Memorial Service in celebration of Beverly’s life will be held on Tuesday, August 22, at 7 p.m. in the Chapel of the Miller-Ward Funeral Home, 260 Bank Street in Seymour, Conn. Friends and relatives may call at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until the beginning of the service at 7 p.m.

Memorial gifts in Beverly’s memory may be made to the American Heart Association through the funeral home. To light a virtual candle and leave online condolences please visit www.millerwardfuneralhome.com.