Obituary: Mareta Brennan Fagan, 83, of Woodbridge, formerly of Trumbull

Mareta Brennan Fagan, 83, of Woodbridge, formerly of Trumbull, Conn. and Trenton, N.J., sixth grade teacher at Lawrenceville Elementary School, wife of Edward C. Fagan, died Aug. 16, at home.

Born on June 25, 1934 in Trenton, N.J., daughter of the late Phillip and Marguerite (Collins) Brennan.

Besides her husband, she is survived by children, Edward G. Fagan of Trenton, N.J., Mark E. Fagan of Orange, Eileen F. (William) Rickel of Woodbridge, Daniel P. (Michele) Fagan of Monroe, Brian C. Fagan (Frank Alberino) of Derby, Bradford T. (Teresa) Heines of Shelton, 10 grandchildren, Victoria and Richard Fagan, Mareta H. (Angelo) Arena, Sarah Heines, Nicholas and Benjamin Rickel, and Sophia, Daniel, Amanda and Hannah Fagan, brother-in-law, Rudolph M. Girandola, sister-in-law, Virginia Vereb, both of New Jersey, and many nieces and nephews. Also predeceased by sister, Valeria B. Girandola.

Services: Tuesday, Aug. 22, 10 a.m., Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull and at 11 a.m., at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 81 Center Rd., Woodbridge. Burial will follow in East Side Burial Grounds, Woodbridge. Calling hours: Monday, 4-8 p.m.