Monroe Courier

Obituary: Mareta Brennan Fagan, 83, of Woodbridge, formerly of Trumbull

By HAN Network on August 21, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Mareta Brennan Fagan, 83, of Woodbridge, formerly of Trumbull, Conn. and Trenton, N.J., sixth grade teacher at Lawrenceville Elementary School, wife of Edward C. Fagan, died Aug. 16, at home.

Born on June 25, 1934 in Trenton, N.J., daughter of the late Phillip and Marguerite (Collins) Brennan.

Besides her husband, she is survived by children, Edward G. Fagan of Trenton, N.J., Mark E. Fagan of Orange, Eileen F. (William) Rickel of Woodbridge, Daniel P. (Michele) Fagan of Monroe, Brian C. Fagan (Frank Alberino) of Derby, Bradford T. (Teresa) Heines of Shelton, 10 grandchildren, Victoria and Richard Fagan, Mareta H. (Angelo) Arena, Sarah Heines, Nicholas and Benjamin Rickel, and Sophia, Daniel, Amanda and Hannah Fagan, brother-in-law, Rudolph M. Girandola, sister-in-law, Virginia Vereb, both of New Jersey, and many nieces and nephews. Also predeceased by sister, Valeria B. Girandola.

Services: Tuesday, Aug. 22, 10 a.m., Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull and at 11 a.m., at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 81 Center Rd., Woodbridge. Burial will follow in East Side Burial Grounds, Woodbridge. Calling hours: Monday, 4-8 p.m.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Beverly Ann Blakeman Next Post Discovery Museum to host safe solar eclipse viewing
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Monroe Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Monroe Courier, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress