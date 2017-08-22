Kelly calls Malloy’s executive order devastating

State Senator Kevin Kelly released the following statement regarding the governor’s revised executive order.
“This is a devastating blow to my district,” said Kelly. “The governor and his followers continue to make terrible decisions that burden middle-class families who work hard every day to put food on the table and pay their mortgages. These bad policy decisions continue to show a total lack of leadership –he’s hurting seniors, he’s hurting our children and he’s hurting the average taxpayer from all corners of the state.”
Today Governor Malloy released revisions to the Executive Order Resource Allocation Plan, along with new municipal aid distributions associated with the plan. While it holds 30 Alliance District harmless, it strives to completely decimate the remainder of the state of Connecticut. Not only does the governor’s plan decimate the majority of cities and towns across the state it is also plainly illegal.
“Instead of embracing a fair education funding formula, Governor Malloy’s executive order worsens the very same education funding system that was judged unconstitutional by the Connecticut Superior Court. The governor has decided to subjectively distribute funds to only a chosen few school districts –depriving the remaining children across our state from the education that they need and the education they deserve,” said Kelly.
Locally, the governor’s new order calls for a 100 percent cut in education funding for the towns of Stratford, Shelton, and Monroe, and an 80 percent cut for the town of Seymour.
“Republicans have provided alternative budgets that protect towns and cities – we have worked tirelessly to move Connecticut forward, while democratic legislators have offered the taxpayers of our state nothing besides tax increases – have we not learned that these tax increases don’t fix our problems. These same democrats have continued to deny Republicans a chance to have our budgets called for a vote. I am an outraged Senator and taxpayer. Now more than ever it is clear that our lame duck governor has failed us and failed the state, and his band of democrat leaders are no better while they continue to offer Connecticut residents zero solutions. They should be ashamed of themselves.”
Kelly calls Malloy’s executive order devastating
By Monroe Courier on August 22, 2017 in Commentary, Opinion · 1 Comments
State Senator Kevin Kelly released the following statement regarding the governor’s revised executive order.
“This is a devastating blow to my district,” said Kelly. “The governor and his followers continue to make terrible decisions that burden middle-class families who work hard every day to put food on the table and pay their mortgages. These bad policy decisions continue to show a total lack of leadership –he’s hurting seniors, he’s hurting our children and he’s hurting the average taxpayer from all corners of the state.”
Today Governor Malloy released revisions to the Executive Order Resource Allocation Plan, along with new municipal aid distributions associated with the plan. While it holds 30 Alliance District harmless, it strives to completely decimate the remainder of the state of Connecticut. Not only does the governor’s plan decimate the majority of cities and towns across the state it is also plainly illegal.
“Instead of embracing a fair education funding formula, Governor Malloy’s executive order worsens the very same education funding system that was judged unconstitutional by the Connecticut Superior Court. The governor has decided to subjectively distribute funds to only a chosen few school districts –depriving the remaining children across our state from the education that they need and the education they deserve,” said Kelly.
Locally, the governor’s new order calls for a 100 percent cut in education funding for the towns of Stratford, Shelton, and Monroe, and an 80 percent cut for the town of Seymour.
“Republicans have provided alternative budgets that protect towns and cities – we have worked tirelessly to move Connecticut forward, while democratic legislators have offered the taxpayers of our state nothing besides tax increases – have we not learned that these tax increases don’t fix our problems. These same democrats have continued to deny Republicans a chance to have our budgets called for a vote. I am an outraged Senator and taxpayer. Now more than ever it is clear that our lame duck governor has failed us and failed the state, and his band of democrat leaders are no better while they continue to offer Connecticut residents zero solutions. They should be ashamed of themselves.”
Related posts:
Tags: Executive Order, kelly, Malloy, Monroe, opinion
About author
Monroe Courier
By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement