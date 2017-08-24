Slashing at schools: Malloy cuts ECS funding from Monroe

With kids returning to school next week, Gov. Dannel Malloy has carried out his plan to cut Education Cost Sharing (ECS) grants from Monroe and 84 other municipalities.

In May, Malloy released a revised budget proposal that indicated that Monroe’s ECS funding would be significantly diminished, on Aug. 18 he announced an executive order that left many school districts without ECS funding.

Monroe is left with a $6.8-million cut in school funding. The state allocated $13,779 for Monroe’s adult education.

Malloy’s office said the changes accommodate the restoration of $40 million to private, nonprofit health and human service providers, prioritizing education funding to communities with the highest student needs by holding harmless the 30 Alliance Districts and $60 million of other adjustments that must be made to ensure that the state lives within its limited means under the executive order.

Malloy credited the absence of an approved budget for “reallocation” of funding.

“In the absence of an adopted budget from the General Assembly, my administration is reallocating resources to pay for basic human services, education in our most challenged school districts, and the basic operation of government,” Malloy said. “The municipal aid that is funded as part of this executive order reflects the nearly impossible decisions Connecticut must make in the absence of a budget. It will force some of our municipalities — both large and small — to make similarly difficult choices of their own.”

This cut was announced shortly after Malloy sent a letter to Secretary Ben Barnes asking for information regarding each municipality’s finances and tax rates at the beginning of the month. Connecticut’s new fiscal year began on June 1, but the state is not expected to release a budget until the end of the month.

Local response

Given that Monroe had been projected to receive drastic cuts in Malloy’s earlier budget proposals, the town prepared for the anticipated cuts by passing a thin budget, which featured a 0% increase over last year’s Board of Education budget.

“Monroe’s Board of Finance planned for different budget scenarios in May and the BOE worked to make the suggested cuts. We have cut administrative, teaching, and support staff to get to a 0% increase which takes into account some of the governor’s cuts,” Interim Superintendent John Battista said. “We cut professional development, technology, and supplies, which we hoped would be restored with a more reasonable State Budget.”

When asked what he thought of the cuts, Battista said they were unreasonable.

“I understand the need to support the cities, but not to the detriment of the small towns, especially hitting towns that are run well and have developed healthy reserves. At very least the State Leaders should have a plan that phases in changes over time,” he said.

Despite the grim numbers, Battista said he’s optimistic that once the state legislators put a budget in place that the cuts will be less drastic.

State Sen. Kevin Kelly and State Rep. JP Sredzinski both publically voiced their outrage with Malloy’s executive order.

“This is a devastating blow to my district,” said Kelly. “The governor and his followers continue to make terrible decisions that burden middle-class families who work hard every day to put food on the table and pay their mortgages. These bad policy decisions continue to show a total lack of leadership — he’s hurting seniors, he’s hurting our children and he’s hurting the average taxpayer from all corners of the state.”

Kelly argued that Malloy was making education worse across the state by placing draconian cuts on so many school districts.

“Instead of embracing a fair education-funding formula, Gov. Malloy’s executive order worsens the very same education funding system that was judged unconstitutional by the Connecticut Superior Court. The governor has decided to subjectively distribute funds to only a chosen few school districts — depriving the remaining children across our state from the education that they need and the education they deserve,” said Kelly.

Sredzinski said he was livid about Malloy’s order.

“This is the exact scenario I desperately wanted to avoid,” said Sredzinski. “Connecticut families and businesses have been demanding a taxpayer-friendly budget since January and they assumed their legislature would be doing that for them. Instead, those same families and businesses will now have their lives negatively impacted by severe cuts to core government services, their children’s education and state programs for those in need.”

What is Monroe getting?

So far the only funds Malloy has allocated for the town are the previously mentioned adult education funding as well as funding for roads and LOCIP grants — a total of $612,829.

The funds Malloy did allocate for the town in his May budget are 132% less than the amount pledged for the previous fiscal year.