Bennett joins the ballot: Town has three candidates for First Selectman

Earlier this month Frank Bennett, a 45-year resident, filed his candidate papers to become the third contender for November’s First Selectman race.

“We need to bring fresh thinking, fresh ideas to Town Hall,” he said. “I believe that I’m the guy to do that.”

Bennett said he decided to run after learning that First Selectman Steve Vavrek is not running for another term.

“When Steve Vavrek said he wasn’t running again, I thought this might be a good time to pursue [the seat],” he said.

Bennett will be running as an unaffiliated candidate, but was previously registered as a Republican.

“I’m not going to concern myself with what’s best for the Democratic Party or the Republican Party in town. I want what’s best for the town and the taxpayers in town, and nothing more,” he said.

Bennett said that he applied to Monroe’s Republican Town Committee to run under the Republican party, but “they already had their sights set on a different candidate.”

Bennett said that intends to focus on bringing new business to town and repairing the roads. He also described himself as being fiscally conservative.

“I’m conservative to the fact that I believe in living within your means,” he said.

Bennett will be going against two current Town Council members for the First Selectman seat.

Republican candidate Ken Kellogg announced his run for First Selectman in January and has been endorsed by the Republican Town Committee. Democrat Dan Hunsberger announced his candidacy in April and was backed by the Democratic Town Committee.

Business focus

Bennett admitted that he had been out of town politics for a few decades while he focused on starting and later running his business Auto Paint of Stratford Inc. for 16 years.

“I’ve been in the business world for a long time,” he said. “Being in business for myself, I was basically the CEO of that operation and I was responsible for all facets of the business in a similar way that the First Selectman is. You have to look at a town as a business.”

Bennett said he would like to expand the town’s commercial base and that he has already reached out to local real estate developers about their concerns.

“I think we can take those obstacles and turn them around,” he said.

As for running the town, Bennett said he plans to find cheaper ways to pave the roads so funds can be used for other programs.

“We need to be very smart with how we spend money,” he said, noting that he thinks the town needs to continue to be fiscally conservative given that the budget is still up in the air.

Bennett was a member of the Youth Commission and involved with Pop Warner Football and Little League back in the early 90’s.

When asked if he was concerned about running against two current Town Council members, Bennett said he’s not basing his run on his opponents, but “what he can do better.”

“I think I can do a better job than them,” he added after stating that he likes both Kellogg and Hunsberger.

He described himself as a hard-working and honest person that just wants what’s best for the town.

“Being involved with business, I think gives me a big advantage,” he said.

For more information about Bennett’s campaign visit bennettfirstselectman.com.