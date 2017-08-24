Stepney Lobster Clambake: a fitting finish to summer

This Saturday, Aug. 27, the Stepney Volunteer Fire Department will give a proper New England sendoff to the summer of 2017 by hosting its annual Lobster Clambake.

The fun – and food – all gets under way at 3 p.m. at the Stepney Firehouse, located at 88 Main Street (Route 25) in Monroe. A $26 ticket will buy you a steak or lobster dinner along with corn on the cob, potatoes, dinner roll and a beverage. Depending upon market price at the time, clams will be $6-8 additional for a dozen steamers or half-shell clams.

“This is our 16th year and we expect a turnout of 500 to 600 people,” said Bill Truini, recording secretary for the Stepney Fire Department. “We are an all-volunteer fire department, so this is an important fund-raiser for us. But it also creates goodwill for the neighborhood and for the town. Last year, we actually had several people inquire about joining the fire department during the event.”

With dining indoors in the station’s large engine bays, there is no rain date. Beer, wine, soda, coffee and tea will be available, and a disc jockey will provide music throughout. The event wraps up around 9 p.m. Kid’s meals will also be available, consisting of a choice of hamburgers or hotdogs along with a side dish.

In addition to the food and music, there will be activities on hand for kids and the Fire Department Auxiliary will provide the desserts – via an ongoing bake sale.

Although the Lobster Clambake is just a day-long event, making it happen is a three-day affair. Setup takes most of the day on Friday, while breakdown occurs on Sunday. Teamwork is evident throughout, Truini said.

“It’s one of the few fund-raising events where grandparents work alongside their grandkids to get the job done,” he said.

The food will have a distinctly local flavor. For starters, the steaks are from right up the street at Colavito Importing. Norman Bloom & Son of Norwalk will supply the clams and Garbo Lobster Company of Groton will supply lobsters.

“In addition to dining on site, we also have take-out meals,” Truini said. “This lets people take food home, such as to a relative or neighbor.”

For more information or to purchase tickets, call (203) 268-5389.