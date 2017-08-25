Monroe Courier

Senior calendar Aug. 25

The Monroe Senior Center is open Monday – Friday, 8:30 to 4:30, Wednesdays until 8 and Saturdays 8:30 to noon. Transportation by appointment. For additional information, call 203-452-2815.

Friday, Aug. 25

9:15 Easy Does It

9:30 Trip Registration

9:30 Hairdresser

10 Knit & Crochet

12:30 Mah Jongg

1 Pickleball

Monday, Aug. 28

9 Poker

9 Beginners Tai Chi

9 Quilting

10:30 Pickleball

12:30 Mah Jongg

1 Bingo

Tuesday, Aug. 29

8:30 Intermediate Yoga

9:30 Trip Registration

10 Beginners Yoga

10 Mexican Train

12:30 Dog Days

1:30 Bridge

2 Birthday Social

Wednesday, Aug. 30

9 TRIAD Walkers

9 Pinochle

9:15 Tai Chi – intermediate

11 Stretch and Strengthen

11 Canasta

1 Quilting

1:30 Bridge

6 Fox Trot

Thursday, Aug. 31

9: Poker

9:30 Bridge

9:30 Chess

9:30 Mah Jongg

10 Ceramics

12:30 Movie

12:30 Duplicate Bridge

1:30 Bridge

Friday, Sept. 1

9:15 Easy Does It

9:30 Trip Registration

9:30 Hairdresser

10 Knit & Crochet

12:30 Mah Jongg

1 Pickleball

 

2017 Trips

Sept. 11-18 — Galapagos Islands Cruise

Sept. 12 — Providence, Italian Style

Sept. 12-13 — “JONAH” at Sight & Sound Theater

Sept. 14 — Foxwoods Casino

Oct. 5-15 — Spain

Oct. 20-27 — Bermuda Cruise

Nov. 1 — Mohegan Sun Casino

2018

March 6 – 20 South Pacific Wonders

April 12-21 Switzerland, Austria and Bavaria (presentation Sept. 13 at 10)

Sept. 9-17 Treasures of Northern California

Oct. 11-26 Albuquerque Balloon Festival

 

Christ the Redeemer bus trips

Bus trip to Memphis all are welcome. Christ The Redeemer Knights of Columbus Milford Oct. 7 to Oct. 15. Nine days eight nights to Memphis $743 includes motorcoach transportation, eight nights lodging, 14 meals, admission to Graceland, Sun Studio, Rock n’ Soul Museum Tour of Memphis, free time on Beale Street, four nights at a Tunica area casino. Call John Benard for information and flier at (203) 877-2737.

 

