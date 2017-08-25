Blumenthal backs Hunsberger campaign

National and state political leaders come out in support of Dan Hunsberger and the One Monroe campaign on Aug. 16 at a Veracious Brewery fundraising event.

Connecticut’s Senator Richard Blumenthal, State Comptroller Kevin Lembo and a crowd of supporters joined Hunsberger and other democratic candidates for the preview of One Monroe.

“I strongly support Dan for Monroe First Selectman.” said Senator Blumenthal, having known Hunsberger and his family since 1984, when the Senator first ran for State Representative in Stamford.

Blumenthal publicly endorsed Hunsberger noting his legal qualifications, his 40 years with the City of Stamford Fire Department and his community service to Monroe, including his current Town Council position and previous service on both Board of Finance and Inland-Wetlands Commission.

State Comptroller Kevin Lembo spoke to the difficult economic climate in Connecticut and the distractions in Washington and how we need to be focused on local municipal elections because they have the most direct and immediate impact on our communities. Lembo supported Hunsberger and his vision to lead Monroe.

Thanking his supporters, Hunsberger spoke about his vision for Monroe — One Monroe.

“One Monroe is a town-wide movement to pull people together. To build a better town for our families to live in and our businesses to grow. One Monroe is purple, moving past the age-old divisions of Democratic blue and Republican red. Together, One Monroe is about putting people first. Whether Democrat or Republican, we plow our roads the same way. There is more that unites us in Monroe than divides us,” Hunsberger said. “We all want a loving and safe community, to give our children a top quality education, and our town parks and roads to be maintained at a price we can afford.”

Outlining the One Monroe platform, Hunsberger said, “The focus over the coming year starts with three points of focus, making Town Hall work better for the people and businesses of Monroe, growing our tax base with development and supporting our award winning schools,” he said. “First we must create a better, smarter and more responsive Town Hall by giving our dedicated employees the resources and supporting climate in which to work. Those changes will create a more efficient and effective Town Hall and a pleasure to deal with. Secondly we must hire a business advocate. Realizing our shared vision requires prudent spending on one side while growing our Grand List tax base on the other. This strategy will put us on a firmer financial footing and provide us more independence from the budget issues of Hartford. My third priority is maintaining our award-winning schools. We have elementary schools that have been named State of Connecticut Schools of Distinction and Masuk is a National Blue Ribbon school. Our children’s future and the desirability of Monroe hangs on maintaining this level of quality education.”

Hunsberger wrapped up his remarks by saying, “Challenging times demand a shared resolve, common vision and creative bipartisan solutions. We must accomplish more in each hour of our time and with each of our dollars. I ask for your continued support and the support of all the One Monroe candidates.”

For more information about Hunsberger’s campaign visit www.hunsberger2017.org or www.onemonroe.org.