Little libraries find a home at the park

Two petite lending libraries have sprung up in Wolfe Park in a joint effort to promote reading for all ages.

Residents and retired teachers Jerry and Kathy Stevens built the lending libraries after seeing similar ideas online.

“Anytime you can get a book into anybody’s hands is a good thing,” Kathy said.

The libraries are located by the Wolfe Park pool and the pavilion at Great Hollow Lake. The library at the pool features a quote from Sir Richard Steele that says, “Reading is to the mind what exercise is to the body.” The library at the lake has a small sign that reads, “Spread your wings…read!”

Kathy said the project was funded by the Wheeler Trust and that the books in the lending libraries were donated by Friends of the Edith Wheeler Memorial Library.

Frank Cooper, director of Parks and Recreation, said they were installed as a way to encourage people to read.

“We wanted to place them so people could see them and effectively utilize them,” he said

Community reads

“Community members have been very active in looking and using them,” Kathy said.

Lorna Rhyins of the Edith Wheeler Memorial Library said she’s very excited about the lending libraries.

“The library is always looking for new ways to reach out to the community and make more services available to people,” Rhyins said.

She added that the library will ensure that there are plenty of books in the lending libraries.

“We’ve been going through and selecting titles that we thought would be popular for all ages,” Rhyins said.

She also added that people do not have to leave a book in order to take a book, even though residents have been eagerly leaving their own books in the libraries. Rhyins said if anyone is looking to donate their books they should bring them to the library.

Kathy said it took her and Jerry at least 10 days to finish constructing the lending libraries, which they designed to be “small scale homes” to properly protect the books.

Jerry said they decided to install the libraries at Wolfe Park because it’s a central location in town and it’s a popular area for residents to visit.

“I wanted them to blend into the park,” Kathy said when explaining the ceramic birds perched on each of the two lending libraries.

The libraries were constructed from plywood, cedar shingles, pallets, tar paper and Tyvek to protect the books from moisture.

When building the libraries, Kathy and Jerry included a small shelf at the top to house bookmarks provided by the Friends of the Edith Wheeler Memorial Library. “I hope everyone enjoys them,” Kathy said.

Jerry said that he believes the library at Great Hollow Lake will get more use from residents, particularly seniors, walking along the trails.

The lending libraries will be accessible year-round and the library will continue to update the books available at the park.

“Knowledge is power and people should always be looking for good information,” Kathy said when discussing the importance of literacy. “Kids need to have experiences and books allow us to travel anywhere.”