Library hosts Digitization Day event

As the country approaches the centenary of the United States’ entry into World War One,  Connecticut State Library looks to tell the stories of ordinary men and women who both served on the front and at home.

To do this the Edith Wheeler Memorial Library is holding a Digitization Day on Sept. 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in partnership with museums, libraries and other community organizations. Connecticut residents are invited to bring in their photos, letters and other keepsakes from WWI for digitization. The digital images and stories collected at these events will be added to the State Library’s online archive and made freely accessible for public use.  

Please join the library in this project to preserve the history of The Great War. The event is being co-sponsored by the Connecticut State Library, the Monroe Historical Society and the Monroe Senior Center.  The event is funded in part by a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities.

For more information about Digitization Day visit http://ctinworldwar1.org.

