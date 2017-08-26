Parks and Rec offers camping permits

For additional program information and registration, visit the Parks and Recreation website at www.MonroeRec.org. Please register early to secure your spot and avoid having programs cancelled due to low enrollment.

Camping Permits

Camping is available at Webb Mountain to the public through noon on Nov. 1. The camping permit fee is $10 per site (per night) for every five people; maximum 10 campers per site. Permits are issued in the Monroe Parks and Recreation office Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m. to 1p.m. Reservations cannot be made over the phone. You will need to bring your driver’s license and vehicle registration information (two vehicles per site allowed). Permits are not issued to anyone under 18 years old. See MonroeRec.org for regulations, map and additional information.

Wolfe Park Pool

Wolfe Park Pool will be open through Labor Day, Sept. 4. Pool hours are noon 7:30 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. weekends/holidays. On Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 the pool will be open from 3 to 7:30 p.m. Join us at the pool on Labor Day from noon to 5 p.m. for our last Patron Appreciation Day. It’s sure to be a fun-filled day with music, games, food and prizes. Raffle tickets only $1. Seasonal pool pass or daily fee needed to attend. We look forward to having you! Please visit the Parks and Recreation website for additional information and daily pool fees.

Wolfe Park Picnic Reservations

There’s still time to reserve a picnic site at Wolfe Park. There are two areas (Concert and Pond View) located on the pool side and three picnic areas (Oak Grove, Lake Pavilion and Cedar Grove) located on the lake side of the park that can be reserved. The 2017 fee schedule and picnic application can be found on our website, www.MonroeRec.org. Picnic site availability can also be viewed on the website’s Calendar (reservations will be indicated). To reserve a site, please call the department at (203) 452-2806.