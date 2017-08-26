Republicans to hold food drive

This weekend the Monroe Republicans are giving back by holding a food drive on Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in front of Stop & Shop on Route 111 in Monroe.

All proceeds from the drive will go to the Monroe Food Pantry.

“Come and meet Monroe’s Republican Candidates for this November’s municipal elections and donate to a great cause,” Monroe Republican Town Committee chair Elizabeth Edgerton said.

“As we move into the Labor Day weekend, return to school and the hectic time of early Fall activities, take a moment to help your neighbors and community by donating to the Monroe Food Pantry.”

The Republicans running in November include the following:

First Selectman candidate Ken Kellogg

Town Council candidates Frank Lieto, Enid Lipeles, Sean O’Rourke, Kevin Reid, Terry Rooney and Dennis Condon

Mike Manjos, Patrick O’Hara and Craig Hirsch for the Board of Finance

Donna Lane, George King, Christine Cascella, Jeffrey Fulchino and David Ferris for the Board of Education

Michael O’Reilly, William Porter, Jonathan Formichella, Bruno Maini and Paul Lisi for Planning and Zoning

Victor Yanosy for Constable

Emanuel Cambra Jr. as Tax Collector

Deborah Heim as Town Treasurer

Vida Stone as Town Clerk

Non-perishable items are welcome – complete lists will be available at the door or on the Monroe Republican web and Facebook pages.

For information on the Monroe Republican Party and their candidates visit their Facebook page @MonroeRTC or the website at www.monroectgop.com.