Police logs Aug. 14 to Aug. 20

The Monroe Police Department responded to 31 alarms, 24 medical emergencies and three 911 hang-ups between Aug. 14 and Aug. 20.

Monday, Aug. 14

12:15 p.m. — Vandalism reported on Forest Road. Person said someone has been destroying lawn signs.

Tuesday, Aug. 15

6:33 a.m. — Car accident reported on Guinea Road. One car went off the road and into the woods, no injuries reported.

9:17 — Criminal arrest reported on Fan Hill Road. Police arrested 66-year-old Francis Esposito when he turned himself in on a warrant for violating a protective order. He was released on a promise to appear.

11:12 — Car accident reported on Highfield Drive. A car backed into another vehicle, no injuries reported.

1:33 p.m. — Criminal arrest reported on Fan Hill Road. Police arrested 48-year-old Ronald Muizulis on a warrant for officering home repair without a license, failure to furnish buyer with contract, failure to orally inform buyer of cancel contract. He was released on a $5,000 bond.

1:41 — Fraud reported on Indian Hill Road. Person said someone from Texas ordered phones in their name.

2:28 — Larceny reported on Fan Hill Road. Person said someone stole oxycodine from his package at the Post Office. The investigation is ongoing.

Wednesday, Aug. 16

12:40 a.m. — DUI reported on Purdy Hill Road. Police arrested 18-year-old Calli Sederquest for an alleged DUI, driving without a license, failure to stay in her lane and traveling unreasonably fast. She was arrested after her car struck a rock wall and released on a $500 bond.

9:52 — Car accident reported on Cutlers Farm Road. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.

12:56 p.m. — Car accident reported on Nancy Drive. A car hit a parked car.

4:48 — Criminal arrest reported on Benedict Drive. Police arrested 52-year-old Carmen Parisi Jr. for disorderly conduct and released on a promise to appear. Police arrested 29-year-old Carmen Parisi III for criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. He was released on a $500 bond.

5:08 — Fraud reported on Route 25. Person reported a fraudulent check.

Thursday, Aug. 17

8:25 a.m. — Criminal arrest reported on High Meadow Road. Police arrested 33-year-old Jovon Lawrence for disorderly conduct. He was released on a promise to appear.

Friday, Aug. 18

2:48 p.m. — Fraud reported on Route 111. Person reported fraud at bank.

3:00 — Complaint reported on Route 111. Person reported harassing comments on social media.

3:06 — Complaint reported on Wheeler Road. Person said they think someone is stalking them.

4:02 — Criminal arrest reported on Driftwood Road. Police arrested 56-year-old Michael Pinto after getting a warrant and found more than 50 grams of cocaine packaged for sale, loose prescription medications, weapons and cash. Pinto was charged with two counts of failure to keep drugs in original container and two counts of possession of narcotics with intent to sell.

He was given a court date of Aug. 25 at Bridgeport Superior Court. He was later released after he posted a $20,000 bond.

10:01 — Animal complaint reported on Wheeler Road. Person said there was a cow in the road.

Saturday, Aug. 19

8:09 a.m. — Phone complaint reported on Route 111. Person said they received a threatening phone call.

8:53 — Burglary reported on Route 111. Person said someone broke into their business overnight and stole an estimated $100 from the cash register.

11:17 — Car accident reported on Elm Street. Two cars were in a collision in a parking lot, no injuries reported.

11:19 — Larceny reported on East Village Road. Person said property was stolen from a house.

11:37 — Larceny reported on Jenny Ridge Lane. Person said their car was entered overnight.

12:38 p.m. — Car accident reported on Route 111. Two cars were in a collision in a parking lot, no injuries reported.

12:58 — Car accident reported on Route 111. Two cars were in a collision in a parking lot, no injuries reported.

6:24 — Larceny reported on Fan Hill Road. Person said their leaf blower was stolen.

Sunday, Aug. 20

9:12 a.m. — Stolen vehicle reported on Highfield Drive. Person said their car was stolen from their driveway and that they left the keys in the car.

10:34 — Larceny reported on Valley View Road. Two cars were entered overnight.

1:33 p.m. — Car accident reported on Route 110. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.

2:59 — Car accident reported on Route 111. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.

5:05 — Fraud reported on Fan Hill Road. Person said someone opened store cards in their name.