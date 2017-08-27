Community dialogues with town leaders

In an effort to promote transparency in town and to hear from residents First Selectman Steve Vavrek and Interim Superintendent John Battista will be available to meet with the public once a month.

Starting Sept. 9, Vavrek and Battista will be available to discuss questions and concerns residents may have about the town and schools on a monthly basis. The Saturday Morning Conservations will be held at the Edith Wheeler Memorial Library’s Rotary Room one Saturday a month from 10 a.m. to noon.

So far meetings have been scheduled for September through April. The dates are:

Sept. 9, Oct. 14, Nov. 11, Jan. 20, Feb. 10, March 10 and April 28.