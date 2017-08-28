Discovery Zone opens registration for preschool program

Webb Mountain Discovery Zone announced that online registration is open for “Discovering Autumn,” an enrichment program for preschool aged children and their parents or caregivers. Beginning in early September, the program supports Webb Mountain Park’s goal to introduce the outdoors and nature to children in a positive, fun and stimulating manner at an early age.

“Now in it’s sixth year, we are very pleased with the continued interest of our preschool program again this fall. Our goal is to make outdoors in nature experiences children and their parents will love. These experiences for young children serve as critical building blocks for their long-term health and mental well-being,” Park Director Tom Ellbogen said.

Each weekly hour long program will feature a story and craft at the Discovery Zone outdoor classroom and a walk along the trails tying in the day’s theme. Beginning Sept. 9, ten-week programs are offered on Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday mornings, as well as Tuesday afternoon.

The price for the program is $55 per child for the ten-week session. Parents may register siblings for any class at a discounted price.

For the complete schedule or more information, visit www.webbmountaindiscoveryzone.com or email at [email protected].

Fall programming

Discovering Autumn is a 10-week enrichment program for preschoolers. Each week includes a story related to the day’s topic, exploring the Discovery Zone trails through the eyes of the preschoolers, and creating a craft together. Interacting with and in a natural setting are critical building blocks for children’s health and physical and mental well being, especially in their formative years. The shared experience with an adult caregiver over the course of the program enhances this impact. For more details including class times or to register online please go to www.webbmountaindiscoveryzone.com.

After School Adventures is an eight-week program geared toward kindergarten through first graders on Tuesdays, second to fourth graders on Thursdays and fifth through seventh graders on Fridays. This program utilizes the diverse ecosystem of the Discovery Zone to let kids expend energy while gaining all the health and educational benefits of interacting in nature. Lessons will include the use of digital cameras, binoculars, microscopes, along with personal journals, while searching our vernal pools for frogs and salamanders, birds and insects for action-packed classes. For more details or to register online please go to www.webbmountaindiscoveryzone.com.

On Sunday, Oct. 15 the Enchanted Forest is a magical once a year event. Children and their parents will be accompanied by fairies and elves from the Discovery Zone Forest and meet several inhabitants from the past and present stationed along the trails to tell about their lives in the forest. For more details please go to www.webbmountaindiscoveryzone.com.