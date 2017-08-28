Writer’s bloc: Grandma’s fire story

It was a hot summer night in 1942 when my 7-year-old self awoke to the loud shrieks of sirens coming from outside my window. I ran to the sill to hear the echoing voices of my neighbors talking in the distance. What was going on? I laced up my brown canvas high-tops and followed my parents outside.
We walked across the street to join a crowd. A barricade of firefighters and emergency vehicles prohibited us from getting close to the house. We learned the house had been struck by lightning which started a fire in a closet that spread and engulfed the entire house. My neighbors lost everything.
Seeing this happen to my neighbors shook me to the core. I became terrified of storms. I was consumed with the possibility of losing all my treasured belongings as my neighbors did.
From that day forward, every time a storm would pass, I would place my doll and a box of photographs by the kitchen door. I knew doing this would ensure these sacred items would survive a potential disaster. Then, when the storm passed, I would grab my doll and carry the box of photographs back to my mother’s closet.
Because I thought this ritual had gone unnoticed by my family, no one ever batted an eye or questioned my actions. One day my father told me that I could stop my storm habit, because he had equipped the house with lightning rods. I never did it again after hearing these reassuring words from my father.
Now in the 21stt century, my box of black-and-white photographs has been upgraded into a folder on my desktop and my baby doll has been transformed into 13 children and 23 grandchildren. My likes and desires have changed, and so have the possessions I cherish most.
If I could only save one of my belongings, I would take my black leather pocketbook, which contains my address book, weekly planner, miniature bible, wallet and all the items that help with my day to day activities.
To be honest, I no longer worry about my personal treasures. With my limited mobility and my hearing deficit, just escaping safely from a fire would be a great accomplishment. I think I better start praying. But it wouldn’t hurt to leave a cane by the door.
Writers’ Bloc appears in the Monroe Courier to present the work of the members of the Writers’ Workshop conducted monthly at the Edith Wheeler Memorial Library and open to all aspiring wordsmiths.
Writer’s bloc: Grandma’s fire story
By By Evie Andrejczyk on August 28, 2017 in Commentary, Opinion · 0 Comments
