Three students earn BIC scholarship

By Monroe Courier on August 29, 2017 in News, Schools · 0 Comments

Three local residents are the recipients of scholarships from BIC Corporation.

The scholarships are awarded annually to children of BIC employees and are based on the students’ scholastic achievements, community service and essay response.

Christa Buck is the recipient of a $1,000 scholarship. She is studying Marketing at University of Massachusetts Amherst. Daniel Mitola is the recipient of a $1,000 scholarship. He is studying Horticulture at University of Connecticut. Peter Westphal is the recipient of a $1,000 scholarship. He is studying Mechanical Engineering at University of Connecticut.

The BIC Scholarship Program, currently in its 47th year, continues to support future leaders and help employees’ children defray the cost of college and graduate school. BIC awarded a total of $126,000 in merit scholarships to 85 students in the U.S. this year, and has awarded more than $2.5 million to date.

