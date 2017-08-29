Monroe Courier

Under the Covers to perform at park

Are you anxious to hear some home grown talent? The Parks and Recreation Department will be highlighting some of the town’s best talent.

On Aug. 30 the spotlight will shine on Under the Covers led by lead singer and guitarist Chris Davis. The band plays a familiar mix of rock and party songs that has everyone up singing and dancing all over Fairfield County. Concert is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

The Arts in the Park concert series is a program of the Monroe Parks and Recreation Department. Concerts are held in the concert picnic area on the pool side of Wolfe Park on Friday evenings. A 2017 Wolfe Park vehicle parking sticker is needed to park in the main parking lot. Those without stickers can park in the non stickered/overflow lot. Great music at Wolfe Park keeps getting better and this year is no exception!

 

