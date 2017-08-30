School notes Aug. 30

Colgate University

Emily Rooney earned the spring 2017 Dean’s Award with Distinction. The Dean’s Award with Distinction at Colgate is awarded to students with a 3.6 or higher term average.

Colgate University is a highly selective residential liberal arts institution distinguished by its commitment to global engagement, student-faculty research, off-campus study, sustainable practices, and utilizing technology to enhance the teaching and learning experience.

James Madison University

James Madison University announced the following students will be joining the class of 2021:

Cassidy Deering whose major is Architectural Design – BFA, Marissa Swift whose major is Comm Sciences & Disorders – BS, Hayley Morgart whose major is Math – BS and Rachel Hooker whose major is Undeclared.

James Madison University offers each student a future of significance — not an education of mere prestige, but an extraordinary education of exceptional scholarship, inventive thinking, unparalleled attention to the world community, a university-wide enthusiasm for teaching, and a commitment to student success.

American International College

Justin Cohen received the Outstanding Achievement in Freshman Composition Award at American International College’s (AIC) Academic Awards ceremony this spring. The Outstanding Achievement in Freshman Composition Award is presented to a student who excels in this area and is presented by the English department. Cohen is majoring in biology at AIC.

AIC is a private, co-educational, master’s institution located in Springfield, Massachusetts. AIC is an interfaith, interracial, and international educational institution comprising the School of Business, Arts and Sciences, the School of Education, and the School of Health Sciences.