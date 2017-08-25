Monroe Courier

This Week’s Movie Menu: Hepburn & Grant, Foster & Hopkins, Winslet & DiCaprio, Caron & Kelly & more

By Mark Schumann, The Reel Dad on August 25, 2017 in Arts & Leisure Columns, Arts & Leisure Features, TV / Movie Menu · 0 Comments

In the mood for a movie this weekend?

Here’s what you can fine on television, on broadcast and cable stations.

Take a look.

 

Friday, Aug. 25

 

Cary Grant and Audrey Hepburn in Charade

Charade (1963)

Audrey Hepburn and Cary Grant run from the bad guys through the streets of Paris in a classy thriller directed by Stanley Donen with a music score by Henry Mancini.

4:30 p.m. Flix

 

Ship of Fools (1965)

Simone Signoret, Vivien Leigh and Oskar Werner shine in this complex drama about lonely souls on a German ship just after World War II.

3:30 p.m. TCM

 

Unfaithful (2002)

Diane Lane experiences quite a fatal attraction to a handsome New Yorker in this romantic thriller from Adrian Lyne, the director of, yes, Fatal Attraction.

8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday, POP

 

Room at the Top (1959)

Simone Signoret won an Oscar for playing the older, married woman who falls in love with a much younger man in a British drama directed by Jack Clayton.

8 p.m. TCM

 

Saturday, Aug. 26

 

How to Steal a Million (1966)

Audrey Hepburn and Peter O’Toole charm their way through this delightful crime caper directed by William Wyler.

9:30 a.m. FXM

 

Jodi Foster and Anthony Hopkins in The Silence of the Lambs

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

Anthony Hopkins and Jodie Foster won Oscars for this ultimate cat-and-mouse game from director Jonathan Demme.

10 a.m. Sundance

 

Jurassic Park (1993)

Steven Spielberg reminds us he is the master of the visual thriller with this classic tale about dinosaurs who don’t like theme parks.

5 p.m. Saturday and 12 noon Sunday, CMT

 

Titanic (1997)

Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio look into each other’s eyes a lot, as the ship starts to sink, in this Oscar-winning drama from director James Cameron.

9 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday VH1

 

Sunday, Aug. 27

 

The Paper Chase (1973)

John Houseman won a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his portrayal of a crusty Harvard law professor who loves to intimidates his students.

11:05 a.m. FXM

 

Leslie Caron and Gene Kelly in An American in Paris

An American in Paris (1951)

Gene Kelly and Leslie Caron shine in this delightful musical, from director Vincente Minnelli, that features the music of Gershwin and was named the Best Picture of the Year in 1951.

1:30 p.m. TCM

 

Gigi (1958)

Leslie Caron delights as a young woman in Paris who isn’t quite sure how to grow into a life as a lady in this Best Picture Oscar winner by director Vincente Minnelli.

3:30 p.m. TCM

 

Field of Dreams (1989)

Kevin Costner fills the screen with wonder in this imaginative tale of a man who builds a baseball diamond in his cornfield in Iowa. Because a voice tells him to.

3:30 p.m. Sundance

 

