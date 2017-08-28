Danbury man arrested for DUI and possession of PCP

Monroe police officers arrested 43-year-old Lavon Brigman of Danbury on Aug. 24 for an alleged DUI and possession of PCP. Police said they found Brigman after he drove into a stone wall on Hattertown Road.

Police said he “appeared confused and did not know he had been involved in a motor vehicle accident.” After failing standardized field sobriety tests police charged him with a DUI and failure to drive in the proper lane.

After the arrest police found 18 bags of PCP in his possession. Police also charged him with possession of hallucinogens and possession of narcotics with intent to sell.

He was released on a $6,000 bond.