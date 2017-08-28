Monroe Courier

Danbury man arrested for DUI and possession of PCP

By TinaMarie Craven on August 28, 2017 in Lead News, News · 0 Comments

Lavon Brigman

Monroe police officers arrested 43-year-old Lavon Brigman of Danbury on Aug. 24 for an alleged DUI and possession of PCP. Police said they found Brigman after he drove into a stone wall on Hattertown Road.

Police said he “appeared confused and did not know he had been involved in a motor vehicle accident.” After failing standardized field sobriety tests police charged him with a DUI and failure to drive in the proper lane.

After the arrest police found 18 bags of PCP in his possession. Police also charged him with possession of hallucinogens and possession of narcotics with intent to sell.

He was released on a $6,000 bond.

Related posts:

  1. Monroe woman charged with larceny
  2. Man arrested for selling drugs tied to a local overdose
  3. Car break-ins continued between July 24 and July 30
  4. Monroe man arrested for selling cocaine

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Previous Post Editorial: Back-to-school tips for parents Next Post HAN Network’s fall broadcast season selling out
About author
TinaMarie Craven

TinaMarie Craven


TinaMarie Craven is the editor of the Monroe Courier. Prior to working for the Courier she was the editor of the Lewisboro Ledger. She graduated from Ithaca College with a BA in Journalism and Politics in 2015.

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Monroe Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Monroe Courier, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress