Obituary: Joseph A. DeDonato Sr., 88, of Trumbull

Joseph A. DeDonato Sr., 88, of Trumbull, plasterer for the IUBAC Local 1, husband of the late Elaine Mezick DeDonato, died Aug. 23, at home.

Born in Bridgeport on June 20, 1929, son of the late Philip and Florence Cerino DeDonato.

Survivors include three sons, Dr. Joseph A. DeDonato Jr. and his wife, Wendy of Lakeville, John DeDonato and his wife, Alice of Fairfield and David DeDonato and his wife, Susan of Monroe, seven grandchildren, Kara, Brian, Bilan, John, Christian, Ava and Olivia, sister, Lucille D’Angelo and his brother, Francis DeDonato, both of Shelton, and many nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by brother, Michael DeDonato.

Burial: Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull.

Memorial contributions: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull.