Monroe Courier

Obituary: Joseph A. DeDonato Sr., 88, of Trumbull

By HAN Network on August 28, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Joseph A. DeDonato Sr., 88, of Trumbull, plasterer for the IUBAC Local 1, husband of the late Elaine Mezick DeDonato, died Aug. 23, at home.

Born in Bridgeport on June 20, 1929, son of the late Philip and Florence Cerino DeDonato.

Survivors include three sons, Dr. Joseph A. DeDonato Jr. and his wife, Wendy of Lakeville, John DeDonato and his wife, Alice of Fairfield and David DeDonato and his wife, Susan of Monroe, seven grandchildren, Kara, Brian, Bilan, John, Christian, Ava and Olivia, sister, Lucille D’Angelo and his brother, Francis DeDonato, both of Shelton, and many nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by brother, Michael DeDonato.

Burial: Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull.

Memorial contributions: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post About Boating Safely Course Sept. 16 and 24
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Monroe Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Monroe Courier, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress