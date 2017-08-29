Monroe Courier

Litters of kittens, dogs, cats and a rabbit available for adoption

By Julie Miller on August 29, 2017 in Community, News, Schools · 0 Comments

Litters of kittens

Trumbull Animal Shelter has several litters of kittens available for adoption.  This little boy is one of many.  With the fall season around the corner it might be a good time to bring home a furry little friend to snuggle with!  Visit Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road or call 203-452-5088 for more information on the dogs, cats, and rabbit also available for adoption.

Seeking donations

The Trumbull Animal Shelter is always in need of the following items: Canned cat food, clay cat litter, large rawhide, Kong or Nylabones for larger breed dogs. They can be dropped off at the Trumbull Animal Shelter.

Related posts:

  1. Trumbull Animal Shelter has many cats, dogs and rabbits in need of adoption
  2. Pet photos with Santa benefit at Pet Valu
  3. Two Chiweenies along with other dogs, cats and rabbits available at Trumbull Animal Shelter
  4. Three-year-old Chihuahua now available for adoption at Trumbull Animal Shelter

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Under the Covers to perform at park Next Post Obituary: Kenneth Louis Demko, 63, of Monroe
About author

Julie Miller


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Monroe Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Monroe Courier, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress