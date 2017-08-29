Litters of kittens, dogs, cats and a rabbit available for adoption

Litters of kittens

Trumbull Animal Shelter has several litters of kittens available for adoption. This little boy is one of many. With the fall season around the corner it might be a good time to bring home a furry little friend to snuggle with! Visit Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road or call 203-452-5088 for more information on the dogs, cats, and rabbit also available for adoption.

Seeking donations

The Trumbull Animal Shelter is always in need of the following items: Canned cat food, clay cat litter, large rawhide, Kong or Nylabones for larger breed dogs. They can be dropped off at the Trumbull Animal Shelter.