Kenneth Louis Demko, 63, of Monroe, died Aug. 23.

Born in Bridgeport on July 24, 1954, son of Louis and Viola Demko.

Survived by sister, Nancy of London, England; sons, Richard of Seymour and Robert of Trumbull; and his soul mate Patricia.

Memorial contributions: Monroe Food Pantry, 980 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe, CT 06483, or the Connecticut ALS Association, 4 Oxford Road, Milford, CT 06460.

Miller-Ward Funeral Home of Seymour.