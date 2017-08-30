The Common Chords to open for Eaglemania at Wolfe Park

For additional program information and registration, visit the Parks and Recreation website at www.MonroeRec.org. Please register early to secure your spot and avoid having programs cancelled due to low enrollment.

Summer Concert

Weather forced us to reschedule our first Arts in the Park free summer concert, EagleMania, to Friday, Sept. 1. EagleMania, the “world’s greatest Eagles Tribute Band” will make a return trip to Wolfe Park in Monroe for an evening of unmistakable harmonies. That isn’t their slogan by mistake. EagleMania has dedicated itself to faithfully reproducing the sound of The Eagles for the past three years.

Since their inception, EagleMania has been thrilling audiences all over the East Coast with their stunning five part harmonies and their uncanny ability to emulate The Eagles note by note. Their show consists of all of the Eagles greatest hits, as well as solo work from individual members such as Don Henley, Glenn Frey, and Joe Walsh. One of the comments you’ll hear most often about EagleMania is that they sound exactly like The Eagles. This is the one thing the band prides itself on. “Our audiences are taken on a journey with the timeless music of The Eagles courtesy of EagleMania.”

Musical entertainment begins at 7 p.m. with the Common Chords as the opening act. The Common Chords are Monroe Public Schools’ faculty band and will perform Rock and R&B standards. Local talent on display that promises not to disappoint. Band members include Abbey Carey, Mike Martone, Jack Ceccolini, John Biase, Matt Curry, Mike Ances, Dan Buchner and Jack Zamary. EagleMania scheduled to hit the stage at 7:45 p.m.

Concerts are held in the concert picnic area on the pool side of Wolfe Park on Friday evenings. A 2017 Wolfe Park vehicle parking sticker is needed to park in the main parking lot. Those without stickers can park in the non stickered/overflow lot.

Wolfe Park Pool

Wolfe Park Pool will be open through Labor Day, Sept. 4. Pool hours are 3 to 7:30 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. weekends/Labor Day. Join us at the pool on Labor Day from noon to 5 p.m. for our last Patron Appreciation Day. It’s sure to be a fun-filled day with music, games, food and prizes. Raffle tickets only $1. Seasonal pool pass or daily fee needed to attend. We look forward to having you! Please visit the Parks and Recreation website for additional information and daily pool fees.

Fall Youth Tennis Lessons

Monroe Parks and Recreation welcomes Greg Sansonetti and his excellent adult staff back for a seventh fall season! Greg, based in Fairfield County, brings over 25 years worth of tennis teaching experience. For more information on this program, contact Greg at (203) 414-9453. All participants need their own racquet (bring your own or purchase through your instructor). Lessons include instruction on the forehand, backhand, serve and volley. Lessons held Thursdays, Sept. 28–Oct. 19 at Wolfe Park Tennis Courts. Weather related make-ups will extend session. Peewees ages three to four meet at 3:30 to 4 p.m.; Juniors ages five through seven meet at 4 to 5 p.m. and ages eight through 11 meet at 5 to 6 p.m. Fees vary, please see website.

Intro to Digital Photography

The Art of Taking the Perfect Photo this three-day class is to expose you to the art and beauty of your surroundings using different angles and composition layout of your subject or focal point. Class will be held at the Great Hollow Lake Pavilion. Please dress accordingly as we will be walking the grounds. Participants must have their own digital camera and have knowledge of its features. A small notebook or sketchpad is also recommended. Adult Class: Sept. 18-20. Child Class (ages 10 and up): Sept. 25-27. Time: 6 to 7 p.m. Fees: $120 res/$132 non-res. For more information, please contact [email protected] or call (516) 606-4244.

Monroe Day at Quassy

Come one, come all! Town of Monroe Day at Quassy is Sept. 16 and 17 from noon to 5 p.m. All Day Ride Pass for only $5.00 per resident with valid ID for proof of residency. Purchase passes directly at Quassy Park. Food booths and game stands will be open for purchase at a nominal fee. Grab your family and friends from Monroe and enjoy some fall fun at Quassy. For more information, please call the Monroe Parks & Recreation Office at (203) 452-2806 or Lake Quassy at (203) 758-2913.