Planning and Zoning approves food trucks for Veracious

Unlike their humble predecessors that served up packaged sandwiches and watery coffee, today’s food trucks cook up fare that would do Julia Child proud. Two new food-preparation trucks will soon be coming to a brew pub in Monroe, after being approved by the town’s Planning & Zoning Commission.

The Planning and Zoning Commission met late into the night on Aug. 24. Besides the food truck proposal, P&Z held hearings on two proposed development projects and on clarifications to the language in the town’s zoning rules. Those three measures were pended for further discussion and action in September.

The food truck proposal was by far the liveliest topic of the night. The carts will occupy space in the front parking lot of two-year old Veracious Brewing, located at 246 Main Street (Route 25) adjacent to Northeast Laser.

The carts will only be there on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings, when the brew pub is open. They will not conflict with the peak shifts at Northeast Laser, explained building owner David Sippin. Patrons will bring their food into the English pub-style Veracious Brewing. There are no picnic tables or other food-consumption areas outside 246 Main Street, nor did Sippin seek to add them.

“Northeast Laser’s 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. shift is by far its largest primary production shift, and its employees mainly use the 62 parking spaces in the rear of the building,” said Sippin. “For the 2:30 to 10:30 p.m. shift, the number of employees falls dramatically.”

Mark Szamatulski, the pub’s owner, said the two food trucks will enhance the pub’s business. “We’re in the business of making beer — we don’t want to make food,” Szamatulski noted. “This will help us to have a business model similar to all the other brew pubs in Connecticut.”

Former P&Z chair Pat O’Hara was among the residents who spoke in favor of the measure, which was approved unanimously by the commission.

Business development

Kevin Solli, president of Solli Engineering, was first up among the three hearings scheduled that night. His firm is working for property owner Kimball Group on a proposal to create a four-lot business subdivision in the Pepper Street Business Park.

As part of that proposal, a new road would be built off Pepper Street called Independence Drive. It would connect with the current dead-end street Timothy Hill Road, and the entire street would be renamed Independence Drive.

The proposal encompasses several vernal pools — shallow ponds that evaporate during warm months and are devoid of fish. As such they are vital to frogs, salamanders and other amphibians. Much of Solli’s presentation concerned the ponds, the area surrounding each of these ponds, and whether the proposal would adequately protect wildlife. The project was also outlined the night before at the meeting of the Inland Wetlands Commission.

Solli Engineering’s proposal also includes the construction of two bridges, “rip-rap” rock contouring around the bridges to protect the two streams they traverse, and two water-quality basins to treat runoff from the new Independence Drive.

After comments from a previous P&Z meeting, Solli’s firm redrew the property lines for two of the proposed lots so that the second of the two meets a minimum 150-foot width requirement — and eliminates the prospect of it being classified as a “rear lot,” which is prohibited for the business park. The proposal will be discussed in more detail at the Sept. 21 P&Z meeting, based on the results of the August 23 Inland Wetlands Commission meeting.

Jim Swift, a Shelton-based civil engineer and landscape architect, was next on the agenda. Swift detailed a plan to reconfigure the property at 178 Main Street, which houses the Monroe Car Wash & Detail Center.

A proposal to expand the enterprise was approved by P&Z last year, but Soundview Capital Management, its owner, has decided not to expand the car wash building. Instead, the proposal would move a detailing tent, currently located at the front of the property, to its side and the installation of eight car-vacuuming stations next to the tent.

At the rear of the facility, abutting the Pequonnock River, Swift’s design calls for a sunken “rain garden” to inhibit runoff and filter waste water. Uphill from that will be a tow of flowering viburnum shrubs, which are native to Connecticut. The owner also will remove an existing “lollipop” sign because it exceeds the town’s current height regulations for business signs.

The main issue surrounding the proposal concerned the way traffic would maneuver to reach the complex’s exit. Swift agreed to reconfigure the layout to permit a more gradual curve, as well as to add an ornamental tree on a landscaped island at the front. The project was put onto the agenda for Sept. 7.

Other P&Z business

Will Agresta, the town’s Planning and Zoning administrator, outlined six amendments to the language in the town’s zoning rules. The rules all relate to time limits and extension periods property owners follow when obtaining Certificates of Zoning Compliance. While the text amendments sought to clarify the process, several attendees questioned whether they also raised additional issues.

Solli said he thought specifying a 45-day time limitation would be too specific and opens up the specter of lawsuits. “That language could be changed to ‘in a timely manner,’ instead,” he noted. “The current process gives flexibility — this creates a situation that might make it too restrictive and onerous.”

Agresta countered, “The whole point of these amendments is to make [such proposals] timely. The status quo isn’t working. There are a fair number of proposed projects that linger.”

The matter was tabled for further discussion at the Sept. 7 meeting. Finally, the commission gave its approval to two requested extensions, which were at 579 Main Street and at 71, 87, 431 Webb Circle. They are for 60 and 90 days, respectively.