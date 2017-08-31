Classes, screenings and festivals in this week’s community calendar

Internet safety tips

Tips for Staying Safe Online will be presented by the PC Users Group “TPCUG” on Aug. 31 at the Trumbull Library at 7 p.m. The presentation will cover computers, tablets and smartphones. Presenter, Bob Gostischa, has been helping with security-related and computer issues since his retirement in 2004. For more information go to http://www.tpcug-ct.org/.

Blood Pressure Screenings

The Monroe Health Department and Emergency Medical Services will provide blood pressure screenings during the School Bash on Sept. 1 and at the Harvest Festival on Sept. 29 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Monroe Farmer’s Market. Representatives from the Stratford – Trumbull – Monroe Medical Reserve Corps will be on site seeking volunteers. The Corps is a specialized component of Citizens Corps, a national network of volunteers who are organized locally to improve the health and safety of our communities. Both medical and non medical volunteers are welcome.

Dump tickets

Dump tickets are available for purchase at Town Hall Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are also available for sale at the Edith Wheeler Memorial Library on Friday from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Freshman parent orientation

Masuk High School will be holding their Freshman Parent Orientation on Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. in the Masuk Auditorium. Email reservations for the informational session to [email protected].

Conscious aging

In our youth obsessed culture, there can be a lot of fear and anxiety connecting with aging. The Lakewood-Trumbull Y is offering “Conscious Aging”, an eight week course examining such topics as self compassion, forgiveness and transformative practices. The aging process can be a time of renewal and meaning despite loss. Utilizing an included workbook and small group sharing, it points to a new vision for “elders”: one attuned to spiritual and emotional growth, as well as connections to community.

The class will be held on Thursdays, from 5:30-7 p.m., beginning on Sept. 7. The fee for the eight weeks is $45 for YMCA members, or $90 for community members. Registration can be done in person at the Y, or by calling. The fee includes the workbook. For more information contact: Joanne Orenstein, Fitness Coordinator at the Lakewood-Trumbull YMCA on 20 Trefoil Drive in Trumbull at (203) 445-9633 or [email protected].

Fabric and Tag Sale

The annual Fabric and Tag Sale of the Monroe Historical Society will be offering hundreds of yards of material, merchandise and memorabilia and items for the home and garden, on Sept. 8-10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Historic Beardsley Homestead at 31 Great Ring Road.

Saturday conversations

First Selectman Steve Vavrek and Interim Superintendent John Battista will be available to meet with the public once a month. Starting Sept. 9, Vavrek and Battista will be available to discuss questions and concerns residents may have about the town and schools on a monthly basis. The Saturday Morning Conservations will be held at the Edith Wheeler Memorial Library’s Rotary Room one Saturday a month from 10 a.m. to noon. Meetings have been scheduled for September through April. The dates are: Sept. 9, Oct. 14, Nov. 11, Jan. 20, Feb. 10, March 10 and April 28.

Bereavement support

St. Jude Parish of Monroe will offer a free nine month Bereavement Support Group beginning Sept 13. The group will meet twice a month on Wednesday. 2:30 to 4 PM September, October and November and then once a month from December through May. To register call the Parish Office at 203-261-6404.

MusicFest

The third annual Monroe MusicFest will be Sunday, Sept. 24 from 1 to 7 p.m. at the Monroe Congregational Church. Money raised from the event will go to funding the high school aged congregation members’ mission trips. For more information visit monroemusicfest.blogspot.com.