Library offers SAT prep workshops this fall

Please note the library is no longer open on Wednesdays due to budget cuts.

Blood drive

The library will host a blood drive on Sept. 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit http://www.redcrossblood.org/makedonation or call 1-800-733-2767 to make an appointment.

September book discussion

The library will be hosting their monthly book discussion on Sept. 5 at 6:45 p.m. For September, the library will be focusing on Laurie Frankel’s This Is How It Always Is. Extra copies of the book are available at the library.

Art for Adults

The library will host an Autumn Seed Mosaic workshop for adults on Sept. 12 or Sept. 26 at 6:30 p.m. Kathy Vincent will lead the class, which is limited to 16 people. Register for this event at www.ewml.org or call 203-452-2852.

Money and Budget Workshop

The library will host a financial workshop on Sept. 12 at 6:30 p.m. Tony Palomba of the Connecticut Association of Human Services (CAHS) will lead the program and provide participants with budgeting tools. The event is limited to 15 people. Register for this event at www.ewml.org or call 203-452-2852.

SAT tips and tricks

The library will host a SAT workshop to provide students with tips and tricks for preparing for the SATs on Sept. 14 at 3:30 p.m. The workshop will focus on the math portion of the test. Register for this event at www.ewml.org or call 203-452-2852.

Digitization day

The library will be hosting a Digitization day on Sept. 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Locals are invited to bring their mementos and family war stories to be scanned and photographed and later added to the State Library’s archives.

Resume workshop

On Sept. 18 the library will hold a resume workshop to help those in the market for a new job. The workshop will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Rotary Room. Registration is limited, to register for this event visit www.ewml.org or call 203-452-2852.

Writer’s workshop

The library will host their monthly creative writing workshop on Sept. 19 at 6:30 p.m. No registration required.

SAT practice

The library will hold an SAT practice test on Sept. 23 at 11 a.m. Students preparing for the SAT can take a free practice test at the library. Students should bring a pencil, calculator and a water bottle to the exam. Snacks will be provided. Register for this event at www.ewml.org or call 203-452-2852.

Writing college essays

The library will be holding a workshop on Sept. 26 at 4 p.m. to help students prepare their college admissions essay. Emma Balter, a college essay tutor, will lead the workshop and help students draft their essays. Students should bring a pen, paper or a laptop. Register for this event at www.ewml.org or call 203-452-2852.