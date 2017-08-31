Monroe Courier

Town Council appoints new member

By TinaMarie Craven on August 31, 2017 in Lead News, News · 0 Comments

The Town Council appointed a new member to fill the vacancy left by Nicholas Kapoor’s departure two months ago.

The council appointed Democrat Patrick Carleton and he was sworn in by First Selectman Steve Vavrek.

Town Council member DeeDee Martin said Carleton is currently the deputy director of the Connecticut Metropolitan Council of Governments.

“He assists the executive director in implementing council programming including short- and long-term planning, policies and procedures, program development and local, state and federal state coordination,” she said.

Martin said he also served the council as a regional planner and is a former chair of the town’s Board of Ethics. Carleton previously worked for Bridgeport.

Kapoor resigned from his Town Council seat on June 13 after being appointed to Connecticut’s Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities.

 

About author
TinaMarie Craven

TinaMarie Craven


TinaMarie Craven is the editor of the Monroe Courier. Prior to working for the Courier she was the editor of the Lewisboro Ledger. She graduated from Ithaca College with a BA in Journalism and Politics in 2015.

