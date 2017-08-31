Monroe Courier

Eclipse chasers: Monroe couple witnessed phenomenon from the sky

Kim and Dennis Cassia witnessed the 2017 solar eclipse from the sky.

While many Americans were tilting their heads up to the sky to watch the 2017 eclipse, Kim and Dennis Cassia were in the sky chasing after it on Alaska Airlines “Great American Eclipse” flight.

“Just to be part of it was so incredible,” Kim said. “I’m still reeling from the trip.”

Kim Cassia wearing eclipse glasses on the flight.

On Aug. 21 the Cassias boarded the plane and were among the first 100 people to view this year’s eclipse.

“It was absolutely amazing,” she said. “I can’t even begin to tell you how cool it was.”

The Cassias were invited on the trip by their friend, Joe Roa, a FIOS meteorologist. Originally they planned to visit a relative in Wyoming, but after receiving the Alaska Air invite, they decided to change their plans.

“It was a no brainer,” Kim said.

Dennis was featured in the Alaska Airlines’ pamphlet as one of the six experts on the flight. He is a retired high school teacher and an astrophotographer that has been featured in several different books and magazines. Dennis had traveled to see four different eclipses prior to last week’s trip.

“All of the sudden the sun enters this diamond ring and it goes out and the corrone explodes out. So if you don’t know what’s going on it seems like the world is coming to an end,” he said. “Its an experience that’s visual but it’s also gutteral. That’s why people go.”

A view of the solar eclipse from the plane window.

Dennis said he has been interested in astronomy since he was nine years old when his parents gave him a telescope.

“Astronomy and photography go together and I just became interested in them,” he said.

Dennis has traveled to Canada, the Sahara desert and Antigua to observe eclipses and can now say that he has seen the phenomenon from air, land and sea.

“You’re not aware that you’re in tune with nature, however, even though you know it’s going to happen, the instincts in your body take over,” he said. “It’s 20% visual and 80% instinctual, you don’t know how you’re going to react.”

As for their next trip? The Cassias are already planning on visiting Chile to watch the eclipse in 2018.

