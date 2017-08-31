Monroe Courier

Middlebrook Farms hosts two workshops

By HAN Network on August 31, 2017 in Business, Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, Regional · 0 Comments

Middlebrook​ ​Farms​ ​at​ ​Trumbull

Middlebrook​ ​Farms​ ​at​ ​Trumbull

Middlebrook​ ​Farms​ ​at​ ​Trumbull, 2750 Reservoir Avenue, will be hosting two workshops in September sponsored by the Cyril​ ​F.​ ​Mullins​ ​Funeral​ ​Home, 399​ ​White​ ​Plains​ ​Road​, Trumbull.

Veterans​ ​Pension​ ​Benefits​ ​will be held on Sept. 12,​ ​at 5:30 p.m. This workshop will provide information on an underused care benefit for wartime veterans and their widows. The maximum benefit for 2017 is $25,525 tax free.

Funeral​ ​Trust​ ​Planning​ ​&​ ​Medicaid​ will be held on ​Sept. 12,​ at 6:30 p.m. This workshop will answer any questions you may have about advanced funeral planning and Medicaid, specifically how funeral trusts are protected from Medicaid.

To reserve a seat to attend one of the workshops, RSVP Holly​ ​Mullins-Hart at 203-372-6543 or [email protected].

Related posts:

  1. Bankwell in Fairfield collecting coats for Bridgeport Rescue Mission
  2. Audubon Connecticut to honor environmental champions
  3. Kennedy Center’s 66th annual Awards Dinner & Meeting April 20
  4. Barnum Museum receives $15,000 grant

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post This Weekend: Big book fair, music & art, comic drama, birdwatching, blues & BBQ and more
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Monroe Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Monroe Courier, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress