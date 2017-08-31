Middlebrook Farms hosts two workshops

Middlebrook Farms at Trumbull, 2750 Reservoir Avenue, will be hosting two workshops in September sponsored by the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Road, Trumbull.
Veterans Pension Benefits will be held on Sept. 12, at 5:30 p.m. This workshop will provide information on an underused care benefit for wartime veterans and their widows. The maximum benefit for 2017 is $25,525 tax free.
Funeral Trust Planning & Medicaid will be held on Sept. 12, at 6:30 p.m. This workshop will answer any questions you may have about advanced funeral planning and Medicaid, specifically how funeral trusts are protected from Medicaid.
To reserve a seat to attend one of the workshops, RSVP Holly Mullins-Hart at 203-372-6543 or [email protected].