Sredzinski says taxes aren’t the only option

State Rep. JP Sredzinski outlined his opposition to new taxes and fees included in a budget proposal released by House Democrats, stating “they can call it what they want: fee increases, revenue adjustments — a tax increase is still a tax increase,” and that he will continue to resist raising taxes on Connecticut residents as a means to balance the state budget.
Although no date has been set, majority legislative leadership has indicated a preference to vote on their budget during the week of Sept. 11. House Democrats recently released a budget proposal that contains more than $1 billion in new taxes, while slightly reducing municipal and education aid statewide. Monroe and Newtown would see relatively flat education aid but the total municipal aid picture has not yet been released. Democrats propose raising the sales tax from 6.35% to 6.85%, adding $50 million of new motor vehicle fees, as well as increased taxes and fees on cigarettes, home heating oil, prescription drugs, and other items. At the same time, Gov. Malloy still supports his proposal to shift to municipalities the responsibility for one-third of the cost of the state’s annual contributions to the teachers’ pension fund.
Sredzinski and fellow House Republicans have been on record since January maintaining adamant opposition to any kind of tax increase for Connecticut residents. He and his colleagues have also continued to stand firm against the governor’s proposal to shift responsibility for the teachers’ pension contributions to the towns, because it would lead to dramatic property tax increases, which they have called “unfair to municipalities” because they do not control pension costs.
“Those in the majority party leadership are trying to tell us that raising new taxes and fees is the only way we can possibly balance the budget,” said Sredzinski. “They are banking on Connecticut residents forgetting how Democrats resisted, complicated, and obstructed the budget process all year long when they refused to even discuss any of the four budget proposals put forward by legislative Republicans. Our budget proposal maintained current levels of funding for education and municipal aid without needing to increase taxes because of the significant and badly needed reforms we wanted to make to state bureaucracy. Democrats ignored these ideas without so much as a debate on the House floor and instead pushed for revenue schemes like tolls and recreational marijuana. For them to suggest that now a sales tax hike is our only option is both disingenuous and demeaning to the middle class families who will have to foot the bill.
Sredzinski urged against raising any kind of tax, noting the effects the sales tax hike and other new taxes could have on Connecticut’s middle class and questioning the wisdom of more tax increases as a sensible long-term strategy.
“It is infuriating to listen to majority Democrats demand revenue increases when families in Connecticut have already had to adjust to two record tax increases in the past six years. Each of the proposed taxes and fees will directly impact the middle class,” said Sredzinski. “These proposals do not make Connecticut more affordable and the majority party needs to be asking themselves: How does this work to win back people’s confidence in Connecticut?”
“This budget proposal is more of the same and I want to reassure my constituents that I will not vote for any tax increase or any attempt to balance the budget on the backs of middle class families,” added Sredzinski.
Sredzinski says taxes aren’t the only option
By Monroe Courier on September 1, 2017 in Commentary, News, Opinion · 0 Comments
State Rep. JP Sredzinski outlined his opposition to new taxes and fees included in a budget proposal released by House Democrats, stating “they can call it what they want: fee increases, revenue adjustments — a tax increase is still a tax increase,” and that he will continue to resist raising taxes on Connecticut residents as a means to balance the state budget.
Although no date has been set, majority legislative leadership has indicated a preference to vote on their budget during the week of Sept. 11. House Democrats recently released a budget proposal that contains more than $1 billion in new taxes, while slightly reducing municipal and education aid statewide. Monroe and Newtown would see relatively flat education aid but the total municipal aid picture has not yet been released. Democrats propose raising the sales tax from 6.35% to 6.85%, adding $50 million of new motor vehicle fees, as well as increased taxes and fees on cigarettes, home heating oil, prescription drugs, and other items. At the same time, Gov. Malloy still supports his proposal to shift to municipalities the responsibility for one-third of the cost of the state’s annual contributions to the teachers’ pension fund.
Sredzinski and fellow House Republicans have been on record since January maintaining adamant opposition to any kind of tax increase for Connecticut residents. He and his colleagues have also continued to stand firm against the governor’s proposal to shift responsibility for the teachers’ pension contributions to the towns, because it would lead to dramatic property tax increases, which they have called “unfair to municipalities” because they do not control pension costs.
“Those in the majority party leadership are trying to tell us that raising new taxes and fees is the only way we can possibly balance the budget,” said Sredzinski. “They are banking on Connecticut residents forgetting how Democrats resisted, complicated, and obstructed the budget process all year long when they refused to even discuss any of the four budget proposals put forward by legislative Republicans. Our budget proposal maintained current levels of funding for education and municipal aid without needing to increase taxes because of the significant and badly needed reforms we wanted to make to state bureaucracy. Democrats ignored these ideas without so much as a debate on the House floor and instead pushed for revenue schemes like tolls and recreational marijuana. For them to suggest that now a sales tax hike is our only option is both disingenuous and demeaning to the middle class families who will have to foot the bill.
Sredzinski urged against raising any kind of tax, noting the effects the sales tax hike and other new taxes could have on Connecticut’s middle class and questioning the wisdom of more tax increases as a sensible long-term strategy.
“It is infuriating to listen to majority Democrats demand revenue increases when families in Connecticut have already had to adjust to two record tax increases in the past six years. Each of the proposed taxes and fees will directly impact the middle class,” said Sredzinski. “These proposals do not make Connecticut more affordable and the majority party needs to be asking themselves: How does this work to win back people’s confidence in Connecticut?”
“This budget proposal is more of the same and I want to reassure my constituents that I will not vote for any tax increase or any attempt to balance the budget on the backs of middle class families,” added Sredzinski.
Related posts:
Tags: budget, Connecticut, Monroe, Rep. JP Sredzinski, Sredzinski, taxes
About author
Monroe Courier
By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement