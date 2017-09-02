Town Republicans collect 1,300 pounds of food

The Monroe Republican Town Committee sponsored a food drive, collecting more than 1,300 pounds of groceries and $350 in cash and gift cards for the Monroe Food Pantry on Aug. 27.

“It’s an honor to be able to help our Monroe neighbors that are in need by leading an effort that brings out the best in our community,” said Ken Kellogg, Town Council member and Republican first selectman candidate. “We’ve been told that the food and funds collected will be especially helpful in meeting the back to school needs. A huge thanks to everyone who donated.”

In addition to Kellogg, several Republican candidates and Town Committee members spent several hours in front of Stop & Shop collecting food and other grocery items. Dennis Condon, Jeff Fulchino, Craig Hirsch, Bruno Maini, Jonathan Formichella, Michael O’Reilly, Donna Lane and Pat O’Hara were among the candidates that joined in the effort.

Elizabeth Edgerton, chairman of the Monroe Republican Town Committee, joined Kellogg in thanking everyone who contributed.

“We met so many people, who gave so generously. This is an example of what makes Monroe such a great town.”

For information on the Monroe Republican Party and its candidates, please visit their Facebook page @MonroeRTC or website at www.monroectgop.com.