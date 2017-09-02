Chasing her light: Foundation holds run in memory of Ciara

On Sept. 9 Ciara’s Light Foundation will be holding the first annual Chasing Ciara’s Light 5K and 12K as well as a Kids Fun Run at Great Hollow Lake.

Lori O’Driscoll, the founder, said the event is intended to keep her daughter’s memory alive and to raise money for their foundation’s grants and scholarships.

O’Driscoll’s daughter, Ciara, died due to complications from Dravet Syndrome, a genetic seizure disorder, on Jan. 16, a few days after her twelfth birthday.

“Ciara touched the lives of so many people here in Monroe but also in the Dravet community which is worldwide. She represented hope for so many — hope that children with Dravet could be active and happy. In her 12 years, Ciara had thousands of seizures and dealt with many limitations. Yet she never complained and had an infectious and positive outlook on life. We call that Ciara’s Light. Through Ciara’s Light Foundation, we will be able to honor her memory and provide opportunities to other children with special needs and life threatening medical conditions,” O’Driscoll said.

The event

The fun run is for children seven and under. She said the 5K and the 12K will be timed trail runs, but walkers are welcome to participate in the race.

O’Driscoll said she began competing in half marathons in Ciara’ name while working with the Dravet Foundation six years ago. She said she will be competing in the 12K and her husband, Liam, and Aiden will also be running in Ciara’s honor in the 5K.

“It was something that we did together,” she said. “We’re used to going to races and cheering each other on.”

She also said that they chose to have a 12K because Ciara was 12 years old when she died.

“We tried to make it a little different and put her personality in there,” O’Driscoll said.

In addition to the races the event will also feature music, face painting, raffles, games and food trucks.

“This will be the one event we hope to build and sustain over the years both as a way to keep Ciara’s legacy alive and as a way to help other children with special needs and/or life threatening medical conditions,” she said.

O’Driscoll also said that the event is being sponsored by Countryside Veterinary Hospital, Jennie’s Pizza, KC101, Orange Insurance Company, Stop and Shop and Vaughn Family Dentistry. She also said the event will have three honorary co-chairs, Carl Anthony’s owner Sam Develles, Board of Education member Carlos Reinoso and First Selectman Steve Vavrek.

O’Driscoll credited Frank Cooper, the director of Parks and Recreation, and his office for helping her put the race together.

When asked what Ciara would think about the foundation and the upcoming race, O’Driscoll said that she imagined her daughter smiling. She said Ciara would be really excited to see her friends and her community coming together to support her and that she would be proud of her friends.

“I think it would mean a lot to her to see so many people coming together to help others. I can hear her saying that is so cool, mom,” she said.

For more information about the event or to register for the race visit www.ciarasrun.org.