The Monroe Town Hall Offices, library, Highway Department, Senior Center, Food Pantry and the Spring Hill Road Transfer Station will be closed on Monday, Sept. 4 in observance of Labor Day.

The library will be open on Saturday, Sept. 2 and closed on Sunday, Sept. 3. The Senior Center will be closed on Saturday, Sept. 2 and Sunday, Sept. 3.

Please note there will be no recycling pick-up on Labor Day, it will be delayed one day for all customers during the rest of the week.