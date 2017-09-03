Police logs Aug. 21 – Aug. 27

The Monroe Police Department responded to 34 alarms, 25 medical emergencies and four 911 hang-ups between Aug. 21 and Aug. 27.

Monday, Aug. 21

12:14 p.m. — Car accident reported on Pastors Walk. A car crashed into a utility pole.

12:17 — Fraud reported on Highfield Drive. Person said fraudulent accounts were opened.

6:43 — Fraud reported on Gaylor Drive. Person said two phone lines and a line of credit at Saks was opened in their name.

Tuesday, Aug. 22

12:03 a.m. — Car accident reported on Hattertown Road. A car struck a deer, no injuries reported.

9:25 — Phone complaint reported on Spring Hill Road. Person said they received threatening voicemails.

12:44 p.m. — Animal complaint reported on Scenic Hill Lane. Person said two chipmunks were in their house and tearing up the living room.

3:03 — Car accident reported on Pepper Street. Two cars were in a collision and injuries were reported.

4:48 — Car accident reported on Route 111. Two cars were in a collision in a parking lot, no injuries reported.

Wednesday, Aug. 23

5:41 p.m. — Larceny reported on Pepper Street. Person said someone stole his wallet. The investigation is ongoing.

Thursday, Aug. 24

8:53 a.m. — Car accident reported on Cutlers Farm Road. Two cars were in a collision.

4:45 p.m. — Car accident reported on Route 110. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.

8:48 — Arrest reported on Hattertown Road. Police arrested 43-year-old Lavon Brigman of Danbury after he drove into a stone wall. After conducting field sobriety tests, police charged him with an alleged DUI, failure to stay in proper lane, possession of hallucinogens and possession of narcotics with intent to sell. He was released on a $6,000 bond.

Friday, Aug. 25

10:45 a.m. — Car accident reported on Cross Hill Road. A car struck a tree, injuries reported.

2:11 p.m. — Car accident reported on Purdy Hill Road. A town dump truck struck a pole, no injuries reported.

3:17 — Vandalism reported on Route 111. Person said their car was damaged while they were at the library.

9:00 — Fraud reported on Fan Hill Road. Person reported that their identity was stolen.

Saturday, Aug. 26

8:06 a.m. — Car accident reported on Route 110. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.

9:49 — Car accident reported on Route 25. Two cars were in a collision, injuries reported.

10:13 — Car accident reported on Route 25. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.

10:33 — Car accident reported on Route 111. Two cars were in a collision in a parking lot, no injuries reported.

11:24 — Larceny reported on Cutlers Farm Road. Person said their purse was stolen from their car while they were at the park.

11:47 — Car accident reported on Elm Street. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.

2:23 — Car accident reported on Route 25. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.

6:56 — Larceny reported on Cutlers Farm Road. Person said their purse was stolen from their car while they were at the park.

Sunday, Aug. 27

3:05 a.m. — DUI reported on Cutlers Farm Road. Police arrested 26-year-old Bret Derose for an alleged DUI and failure to display number plate properly.

2:48 p.m. — Larceny reported on Cutlers Farm Road. Person said their wallet and phone were stolen from their car while they were at the park.

10:56 — Arrest reported on Route 111. Police arrested 36-year-old Teimuraz Tchumbadze for two counts of risk of injury to a child and disorderly conduct. He was held on a $5,000 bond and transported to court on Aug. 28.