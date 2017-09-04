Remaining funds to fix park paths

Members of the Board of Finance debated whether or not the construction damage to Wolfe Park’s paths could be repaired by using leftover funds from the tennis court project during their Aug. 22 meeting.

During the meeting Frank Cooper, director of Parks and Recreation, came before the Board of Finance to discuss repairing the paths leading to the tennis courts that had been damaged by construction vehicles while the tennis courts were repaired earlier this summer. He also asked if he could use the remaining funds from the tennis court project to finance the path repairs.

“The pathways throughout the park are pretty played if you will. When we did the construction for the tennis courts some of the heavy trucks essentially devastated the pathways going up in that direction,” Cooper said. “Because we had the project come in so far under what we had anticipated we’re looking to see whether or not this is something the Board of Finance would see as part of the tennis court project.”

Cooper said the paths would be made wider as part of the repairs because they are currently too narrow to accommodate people walking along them and the park’s maintenance vehicles simultaneously.

When asked if the paths were dangerous Cooper said “they’ve been pretty bad for a while.”

Ron Bunovsky, the town’s finance director, said Cooper received three different estimates for the path repairs at $11,500, $14,800 and $24,900.

Cooper said the three companies used the same specs for the pathways when asked about the large discrepancy in the bids, noting that he felt one of the companies wanted to “gild the lily.”

When asked if there was a significant difference between the work promised in the two lower bids, Cooper said he believed they were offering the same service. He noted that as part of the pathway repairs, they would be an estimated eight-to-10-feet wide.

One of the Board of Finance members asked how much of the project’s funding was left over.

Cooper explained that the tennis court repairs had been funded through $150,000 from the Parks and Recreation budget and a $400,000 grant from LoCIP and that the project cost an estimated $376,500.

Bunovsky read the original project’s resolution which noted what the project’s funds could and could not be used for.

“It spelled out ‘for the construction of the existing tennis courts the sum of $550,000 to be appropriated for the cost of the tennis court project as amended, such project to include but not limited to construction, resurfacing of all eight tennis courts.’ So the question is, is the damaged walkway up to the tennis courts [that was] damaged as part of the construction of the tennis courts [included in the scope of the project],” he said.

When asked why the pathway damage hadn’t been included in the project itself or why the company that caused the damage couldn’t pay for it, Cooper explained that he had not anticipated that the paths would be damaged and that even if he had, the cost for the repairs would have been tacked on to the larger tennis court project cost.

The board members asked if they would have to use the money that had been provided by Parks and Recreation for the paths and Bunovsky noted that the project had not utilized the full $400,000 from LoCIP, noting that they still had an estimated $23,500 from LoCIP.

“So you’re asking us to decide whether or not this is in the resolution,” Finance member Pat O’Hara said. “For me I see it as inside the resolution as part of the scope of the project which explains why you’re only asking for part of the path from the parking lot to the tennis courts.”

Board of Finance chair, Mike Manjos, said that because the resolution used the phrase “not limited to” that he was “good with it” and that the funds could be used to repair the path.

Finance member Pat O’Hara asked what the repairs would entail and when they were last updated.

O’Hara asked if the bid specs that Cooper received included both pathways in the park, noting that both paths can be used to get to the tennis courts.

Cooper said he had only asked the interested companies to make estimates based off one path but that he could look into the other path.