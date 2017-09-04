Editorial: Get involved in your child’s classroom

School has started this week and many children will be coming home with letters from their teachers, asking parents to volunteer. Or, many will be asked to help at Parent’s Night, when they first meet their children’s teacher.

While you may hold down a full-time job, are busy with your own outlet, or already help out with your children’s sports or clubs, it’s important to set aside time to get involved in your children’s classroom.

There are many reasons for this, and they apply to children of all ages. First, you’ll get a chance to see firsthand what your children are doing in school. It’s one thing to get an account from your children about their day — which, in many cases, will be something like, “It was good,” or “We didn’t do much.”

It’s quite another experience to be sitting in their classroom or standing in front of their class — either reading to the children, giving a short lesson or even sitting in the back of the room, tutoring a child.

By experiencing what goes on in your children’s classroom firsthand, you can improve your communication with them. You would be able to better direct your general “What did you do at school?” question by asking much more specific questions, such as, “What did you think of that book?” or “I thought ‘John’ gave a good answer to that question, but he left out something. Do you agree?”

Also, if you observe your child to be very interested in a particular lesson or topic being covered, you would be able to build upon it since you already know exactly what was taught — and what wasn’t. Perhaps you can add to the lesson in some way, such as taking your children on a special trip or buying additional books on the topic.

In addition, volunteering in the classroom enables you to watch your children’s interaction with both their teacher and their peers. Is there someone who is bothering your child? Who seems like a really nice friend to have?

Another great benefit of getting involved is all the help you are providing the teacher. Teachers are always grateful for an extra hand in the classroom — even if it’s something as simple as cutting out pieces of construction paper for a project or serving food for a holiday meal. Your “small” job can potentially save the teacher hours of time.

There might be some teachers who do not ask parents for help. In this case, be proactive and call, write a letter or send an email to him or her, directly asking for ways you can help. Perhaps there is a class trip coming up for which you can be an escort. What about offering to give a lesson on what kind of job you have?

Don’t be hesitant about volunteering in the upper grades. It’s not necessary to be familiar with the lesson being taught. Also, there might be jobs that the teacher has in mind for you which you might not be aware of and never would have imagined.

The opportunities of volunteering in your children’s classroom are endless. Giving one hour of your time a week — or even a month — can go a long way toward building a stronger bond with your children that can last for many years to come.