Town Council briefs Aug. 28

By TinaMarie Craven on September 5, 2017 in News · 0 Comments

During the Aug. 28 Town Council meeting, the members discussed staffing changes and upcoming events hosted by the Economic Development Commission.

Donations

EMS received a $215 donation in memory of a resident. The Food Pantry received $920 in donations from locals and businesses. The Friendship Fund received $765 in donations. The Edith Wheeler Memorial Library received a $50 donation.

Restaurant week

Monroe will be holding the Restaurant Week from Oct. 16 to Oct. 22. The Economic Development Commission will be organizing the event. Council member Kevin Reid encouraged everyone to come out for the event.

Appointments

Democrat Patrick Carlton was appointed to fill the vacancy on the Town Council that was left after Nicholas Kapoor’s resignation.

Susan Maurizio Christiano was appointed the the Economic Development Commission to fill the vacancy left by Barbara Farr.

Parks and Recreation

The Parks and Recreation Department has relocated their equipment from Chalk Hill and the department signed an agreement with St. Jude’s to use the school facilities for programming.

