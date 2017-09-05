Monroe Courier

Women’s Club ‘pinks’ the town

By Monroe Courier on September 5, 2017 in Community · 0 Comments

The Monroe Women’s Club is starting their 5th annual “You’ve Been Pinked!” flamingo fund-raiser to benefit Swim Across the Sound.

For a $15 donation during the month of September, a flock of pink flamingos will visit your home or secretly visit the home of a friend/relative/neighbor for a two-day stay. Flamingos will be placed around the recipient’s mail box. The club asks for Monroe addresses only.

Each year the Monroe Women’s Club chooses a new beneficiary which assists with breast cancer research, screening or directly helps breast cancer patients. Many flamingo recipients “return the favor” and “pink” back knowing this light-hearted display benefits a good cause.  

For more information, visit www.monroewomensclub.org or call (203) 425-8468.   

Related posts:

  1. Monroe Women’s Club ‘pinks’ the town
  2. Harvest Festival to raise money for outdoor stage
  3. Monroe couple help raise $106,000 for Kennedy Center
  4. Project Warmth hosts fundraiser

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Twins Judy & Joy: Spaghetti & meatballs can be cooked on grill, too Next Post Town Council briefs Aug. 28
About author
Monroe Courier

Monroe Courier


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Monroe Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Monroe Courier, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress