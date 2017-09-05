Women’s Club ‘pinks’ the town

The Monroe Women’s Club is starting their 5th annual “You’ve Been Pinked!” flamingo fund-raiser to benefit Swim Across the Sound.

For a $15 donation during the month of September, a flock of pink flamingos will visit your home or secretly visit the home of a friend/relative/neighbor for a two-day stay. Flamingos will be placed around the recipient’s mail box. The club asks for Monroe addresses only.

Each year the Monroe Women’s Club chooses a new beneficiary which assists with breast cancer research, screening or directly helps breast cancer patients. Many flamingo recipients “return the favor” and “pink” back knowing this light-hearted display benefits a good cause.

For more information, visit www.monroewomensclub.org or call (203) 425-8468.