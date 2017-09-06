Sippin donates propeller to historical society

Local business owner, Bernie Sippin donated an eight-foot-long wooden propeller from an iconic open-cockpit biplane to the Monroe Historical Society.

The propeller is from a Travel Air and has a clock inset in the hub. In the 1920’s and early 1930’s, the Travel Air was one of the most widely flown civilian aircraft in America. Wealthy sportsmen on adventures, bush pilots, barnstormers, crop-dusters, they all flew the biplane.

It is a showpiece in a collection of items donated by Sippin that reflect his interest in aviation, the automotive world, farming, hunting, fishing, the Boy Scouts and other memorabilia from Monroe’s past.

The collection includes a hand hay rake made between 1830 and 1840, a two-gallon wine press from the 1920’s, a humidor (circa 1944) of inlaid wood that holds more than 1,000 cigars, Chilton repair manuals for autos dating from 1938 to 1956 and Monroe Elementary School yearbooks from 1944 and 1951 crammed with photos.

Sippin also donated a booklet commemorating the 50th anniversary of Boy Scout Troop #62 and a poster created for the Logging Championship at the Monroe 1973 Sesquicentennial Celebration..

As a recreational pilot, Sippin, 88 now, flew out of the old Monroe Airport off Moose Hill Road between 1960 and 1988 and owned three Cessna aircrafts, one purchased from famed lawyer F. Lee Bailey. His passion for flying was unobstructed by an accident in infancy that left him with vision in only one his right one.