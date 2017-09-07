Monroe Courier

The 39th annual Trumbull Arts Festival takes place on Sunday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., on the historic Town Hall Green, 5866 Main St., rain or shine; free admission. The festival features more than 30 juried crafters, 20 fine artists, authors, community booths, food trucks and food vendors. Also, a Children’s Creative Center, courtesy of the Trumbull Community Women. Entertainment begins at 11 a.m., by Brideau & Miller. At 11:30 a.m., singer Evelyn Sload takes the stage, followed by a performance by the Downtown Cabaret Theatre’s Children’s Company at noon. At 1 p.m., The Red Hots takes the stage, followed by a reprise performance by The Downtown Cabaret Theatre Company at 2:30 p.m. Closing out the entertainment will be the The Frank Porto Band at 3 p.m. Jen Cubala will be face painting and Melissa Russo will be balloon twisting from noon-2 p.m. For more information, call Emily Areson at the Arts office at 203-452-5065 or email [email protected]

Becky Brideau and David Miller are seniors at Trumbull High School who play various local venues, festivals and special events, including the Fab 4 Music Festival this past June at the Oakdale Theater in Wallingford. Becky is a classically trained soprano and is part of Trumbull High School’s Chamber Singers and Women’s Ensemble choir. David is a multi-instrumentalist and is a jazz pianist at RCA (Regional Center for the Arts). The duo will open the entertainment at 11 a.m.

The Red Hots are the brainchild of Petra Herceg and Cynthia Preston who grew up playing music and began to re-image and re-do classics, such as jazz, old blues and Ragtime. With Russell, this trio’s adaptability became their ability to play in all venues. They take the stage at the gazebo at 1 p.m.

The noon slot will be represented by the Downtown Cabaret Children’s Theatre, bringing along two characters from their upcoming 2017/18 season, Dracula and The Christmas Elf at noon at the gazebo at 2:30 p.m.

The Frank Porto Band finishes the festivities with a performance at the gazebo at 3 p.m. The band, billed as “A vibrant small band with a BIG band sound,” plays music from Broadway, the Big Band era and the Great American Songbook.

Face painter Jennifer Cebula graduated with a BA degree in Studio Art and Psychology, and after having her daughter, began face painting part time at various events and fairs, providing fun and entertainment to children of all ages. She will be painting faces in the food tent area from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., courtesy of the Tesoro family.

Evelyn Sload is a junior at Darien High School, where she is a member of the Tudor Singers and Theatre 308. She is a singer songwriter.

Award winning balloon artist and Trumbull resident Melissa Russo makes her debut at this year’s Trumbull Arts Festival. Melissa, graduated from Trumbull High School in 2015 and now, 20-years-old, taught herself how to twist balloons when she was 11, after being approached by Middlebrook Elementary School to help out at the school fair. Since then she has gone on to study with some of the top balloon artists in the world. Melissa is also an award winning magician and was recently honored with the 2016 Milbourne Christopher Foundation Award for the Most Promising Up and Coming Young Magician in the United States. Melissa will be “twisting” from noon to 2 p.m.