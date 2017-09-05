Monroe Courier

Newtown Savings Bank conducts food drive for local pantries

Trumbull Food Pantry could use some extra food for the summer season.

Newtown Savings Bank is conducting a bank wide food drive to benefit local food pantries through Saturday, Sept. 23, in honor of Hunger Action Month.

Donations of non-perishable food and personal hygiene items will be accepted at all 14 branch locations in Newtown, Bethel, Brookfield, Danbury, Monroe, Oxford, Shelton, Southbury, Trumbull and Woodbury, as well as the bank’s New Haven Regional Lending Center in Hamden.  Food donations, along with a financial contribution from the bank’s foundation, will be delivered to food pantries located in each of these towns during the week of September 25

